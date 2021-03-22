Jen Psaki continues to shine in her role as White House press secretary.

Just check out how well she fielded a question about accommodations for some illegal immigrants during the ongoing border crisis that definitely isn’t a crisis.

First, the background:

The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract to a Texas nonprofit organization to house over a thousand migrants in hotel rooms.

The nonprofit organization Endeavors confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the Department of Homeland Security “has contracted with Endeavors to provide critical services to migrant families.” The contract will reportedly last for six months, and funds will be used to house 1,200 migrant family members.

And now, let’s hear from Jen Psaki:

Watch:

Watch it again, just for giggles:

Ooooof.

Tough break, Jen.

But inquiring minds do want to know.

It was a great question. Jen Psaki’s answer … not so much.

The tapdancing routine is the only thing Jen Psaki is actually good at. And, well, she’s not even good at it.

