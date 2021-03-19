Ana Navarro just got her COVID19 vaccine, and she’s really, really excited about it.
But apparently in all her excitement, she accidentally deleted her celebratory tweet.
Thank goodness for screenshots:
In case/when it's deleted pic.twitter.com/ZcSO95LhRJ
— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 19, 2021
Beg your pardon, Ana? What did you say?
deleted, but the List comes for all, @ananavarro.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/GK4HdTl6Mi
— Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 19, 2021
Welp.
oof
— bob (@bbwxt20) March 19, 2021
Oh my god. https://t.co/dOjQePsa95
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021
— scott h. (@CoachScottH) March 19, 2021
Whatttttttt the hell is this https://t.co/UNEZ81dirb
— Magnus' Ego (@EgoMagnus) March 19, 2021
What Emily said.
— #DingerNation (@Flame_Volunteer) March 19, 2021
And how!
so much racism. holy shit pic.twitter.com/nkVEfpbDtM
— Robert (Bob) Jeffers (@TuliusT) March 19, 2021
This one’s destined to become an Ana Navarro Hall of Famer.
Beginning to understand why people like Ana Navarro think everyone is a racist.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021