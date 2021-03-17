Sometimes, Twitter is blessed with an especially lousy take.

That happened today with former Obama re-election campaign national press secretary and current comms strategist Ben LaBolt’s tweet about the Equality Act.

Sadly, it’s gone.

Oh, the empty feeling when a Bad Take gets deleted before you can dunk on it. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 17, 2021

Not to worry! Even when it’s been deleted, nothing’s ever really gone:

Yeah don’t worry, I’ve got the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/tuNvh982ME — President Alex Lederer’s Burner (@FedsBurner) March 17, 2021

damn i was having fun and he deletes pic.twitter.com/4pfqKB7oQH — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 17, 2021

Hey, we can still have fun!

This is just silly, Ben. I'm gay and trans and the SCOTUS already determined the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects sexual orientation and gender identity under 'sex' in employment discrimination. The #EqualityAct denies civil rights. It is unnecessary and unconstitutional. https://t.co/0s6fenpXHD — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 17, 2021

"Load it up and name it something nice. That's how we win" https://t.co/3V3NbbHMmf — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 17, 2021

Ben, do you support the Patriot Act in full? https://t.co/9tMztcM9HH — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) March 17, 2021

If you don't vote for something called the Patriot Act you hate America https://t.co/qKUoHuQIap — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 17, 2021

It's true. That's why I support the People's Democratic Republic of Korea as well. — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) March 17, 2021

How unfortunate that Ben apparently didn’t appreciate all the interest his tweet generated:

Taking a tweet down because I don't have time to respond to bigots all day. But given the reaction, wow, it's clear we need to pass the Equality Act ASAP to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people. A scary number of bigots poised to attack basic decency and equal protections. — Ben LaBolt (@BenLaBolt) March 17, 2021

Darn those bigots!

“I deleted this incredibly awful take because I didn’t want to argue with BIGOTS!” pic.twitter.com/vNdPr3F7LJ — Joseph (@BayAreaConserv) March 17, 2021

Guess the scary number of bigots are what prompted Ben to take down that tweet, too. Good thing we’ve also got that one:

Ben LaBolt is aptly named, because he deletes those tweets like lightning! He’s quick with the block as well:

And I'm blocked lol — durrhurr durr (@hambdmah) March 17, 2021

I take that as a badge of honor! pic.twitter.com/vE2I5FOaws — Ziki-sama (@Zikimura) March 17, 2021

Stubborn ignorance pic.twitter.com/cqW3uW7DLk — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) March 17, 2021

Damn. When dudes block small accounts, you know he's upset. pic.twitter.com/Us0fKQGEOy — Rick Gobert (@RegalMill388) March 17, 2021

Sad!

"I said something very stupid and people noticed" — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 17, 2021

Step 1: say something stupid Step 2: people respond negatively to the stupid post Step 3: play the victim — UnderCvrTherapist (@UndrCvrCounsel) March 17, 2021

“I got caught making an embarrassingly lazy argument, but really, if you think about it, the blame falls on those who called me on it because it’s bigoted to point out bad arguments.” #winning — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) March 17, 2021

This St. Patrick’s Day, pour out an extra one for Ben LaBolt.