The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001

The big news a couple of Fridays ago was when The Atlantic's investigative reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick published a hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel, alleging that, according to two dozen anonymous sources, his colleagues were alarmed by what they said was erratic behavior and excessive drinking. Fitzgerald even reported that a request for "breaching equipment" — i.e., a battering ram — was made because Patel couldn't be roused in his locked office, he was so intoxicated.

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Patel has filed a defamation suit against Fitzpatrick and The Atlantic, and in the meantime, Trevor Aaronson of The Intercept has been digging into Patel's past to find some corroboration for Fitzgerald's claims. And boy, did he ever.

FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed in a 2005 letter that he'd been arrested for public urination. He also described a public intoxication arrest in 2001.



These details come as Patel faces scrutiny over alcohol use.



My story in @theintercept. https://t.co/scwLtwy0Tb — Trevor Aaronson (@trevoraaronson) April 24, 2026

He was arrested for public intoxication in 2001.

1. At 20, Kash drank 2 beers before a college sporting event.



2. At 24, Kash peed in the bushes.



Should we impeach him? https://t.co/8vjsCb5eom — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 24, 2026

And he's on video in 2026 drinking a beer with the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team.

So he’s….normal? — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) April 25, 2026

Oh man, a nearly 50 year old man got dinged for public intoxication when he was in college over two decades ago. You really got him Trev, this is great work — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 24, 2026

Staring off into the distance this guy thinks he’s finally written the piece that will bring down the director of the FBI 😂🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/A6EoSxgr6d — RealYesToTheUS (@Supportarg10161) April 25, 2026

So he was like every other straight guy in college. Too bad you can't relate. — Right Wing Vegan (@rightwingvegan2) April 24, 2026

Over 20 years ago? For peeing? You're ridiculous.🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sIhfPZf73k — WeeWillie (@WWiilie) April 24, 2026

Im literally shaking 🙄 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 24, 2026

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Amy Klobuchar will again call for his immediate resignation.

I mean if it happened 25 years ago then you must be onto something. — Tracy Mac (@TeeMacTV) April 24, 2026

You tell me that a man urinated 21 years ago, and I'll tell you that he has no business working for the government — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) April 24, 2026

So a quarter century ago in his early 20's he peed outside? That's your evidence he's unfit? — Cuyose (@Cuyose) April 24, 2026

Did these two items arise during his confirmation? Might be relevant. — Chucky Rules! (@DavidDaraskevi1) April 24, 2026

If he'd gotten drunk and gotten a Nazi tattoo, Elizabeth Warren would be calling him her kind of guy. Watch The Atlantic's lawyers cite this during the defamation case.

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