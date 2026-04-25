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The Intercept Has Unearthed More Information About Drunkard Kash Patel From 2001

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 25, 2026
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The big news a couple of Fridays ago was when The Atlantic's investigative reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick published a hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel, alleging that, according to two dozen anonymous sources, his colleagues were alarmed by what they said was erratic behavior and excessive drinking. Fitzgerald even reported that a request for "breaching equipment" — i.e., a battering ram — was made because Patel couldn't be roused in his locked office, he was so intoxicated.

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Patel has filed a defamation suit against Fitzpatrick and The Atlantic, and in the meantime, Trevor Aaronson of The Intercept has been digging into Patel's past to find some corroboration for Fitzgerald's claims. And boy, did he ever. 

He was arrested for public intoxication in 2001.

And he's on video in 2026 drinking a beer with the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team.

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Sens. Chuck Schumer and Amy Klobuchar will again call for his immediate resignation.

If he'd gotten drunk and gotten a Nazi tattoo, Elizabeth Warren would be calling him her kind of guy. Watch The Atlantic's lawyers cite this during the defamation case.

***

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FBI KASH PATEL THE ATLANTIC

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