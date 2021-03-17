The border-crisis-whose-name-the-Biden-administration-dare-not speak is reportedly getting worse every day.

But when examining the severity of the situation at our southern border, it’s important to consider the context, as San Francisco Chronicle Washington correspondent Tal Kopan reminds us:

Ah, OK. We understand now. The reason there’s been an uncontrollable surge of migrants at the border under Joe Biden is that Donald Trump basically set this up to happen when he sent them back to Mexico, where things were so bad that migrants now are willing to sleep on gym mats with foil sheets and go for days without showering.

Hey, man. It could be worse. Those kids could be in Mexico.

It sure is! But remember, folks: it’s about context. Gotta keep it all in context.

The most important of contexts, believe her.

Fact-check: true.

