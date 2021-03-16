We’ve come a long way, baby:

“Columbia University hosting 6 separate graduation ceremonies based on income level, race, ethnicities” https://t.co/kww86k8GMK #FoxNews — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 16, 2021

More from Fox News:

Columbia University is planning to hold six additional graduation ceremonies for students according to their race and other aspects of how they identify. The New York City school’s website details graduation ceremonies for Native, Asian, “Latinx” and Black students taking place for Columbia College, Columbia Engineering, General Studies and Barnard College at the end of April. Another dubbed “FLI Graduation” is for “first generation and/or low income community.” The school also hosts a “Lavender” graduation for the “LGBTIAQ+ community.” Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ceremonies will take place online. It’s unclear when the separate ceremonies were announced, but Sunday was the deadline for nominating individuals in Columbia College, Columbia Engineering and General Studies for the “Multicultural Affairs Graduation Cords.”

TFW things are so progressive, they’re actually moving backward.

What in tarnation? So now "multicultural" actually means the exact opposite? What is "multi" about these graduation ceremonies? I can hardly believe this is real.https://t.co/lP1xjHeccQ https://t.co/XaVaGxrZfa pic.twitter.com/HdoYRk9bmZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 16, 2021

Multicultural? If they were *together* it'd be multicultural. Separately, it's literally segregation. But apparently the good kind? Native Graduation

Lavender Graduation

Asian Graduation

FLI Graduation (First-generation [/]low income community)

Latinx Graduation

Black Graduation pic.twitter.com/R4HTkxLkau — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 16, 2021

Apparently Georgetown is also very committed to multiculturalism:

So @Columbia University is not alone. @Georgetown University also hosts "Multicultural Graduation Ceremonies" (though postponed to a later date at this point.)https://t.co/SVZcDk7SSs pic.twitter.com/lYEVr6Dq22 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 16, 2021

The fact that these ceremonies are supplemental to the main one doesn’t really make this whole thing less stupid.

Still hard to believe segregation is back. Unbelievable. — Chris Cornwell (@jccornwell) March 16, 2021

Apparently separate but equal is now inherently equitable. https://t.co/4zbJbL3O1l — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) March 16, 2021

At this point, colleges and universities could save themselves a lot of trouble by just limiting themselves to one group of people. If they’re already segregated, “separate but equal” is built right in! No need to put in all the extra work to organize separate supplemental ceremonies.

Ain’t multiculturalism grand?