On “State of the Union” yesterday, CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with voting rights crusader Stacey Abrams about voting rights legislation and the evil Republicans and turncoat Democrats who want to undermine it:

Stacey Abrams uses the Constitution to explain why voting rights legislation should be exempt from the filibuster. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lcbdxdwp1A — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 14, 2021

Wow, guys. Bam! Yaaaaaas, kween! Slay!

Just when I thought I couldn’t love her more. pic.twitter.com/LJTHJ1R8iX — Big Blue Tent (@DanaKelly7) March 14, 2021

She looks fabulous — Young & Free🇦🇺😎🦈🙈🙉🙊 (@Mad_Max_Maven) March 14, 2021

And isn’t that what really matters?

Wow! And the seemingly all knowing @jaketapper didn't know this. He had to be schooled by a Black woman. Stacey should run for governor of Georgia again, so she can win and push republicans back. — JJames604 (@joseph604) March 14, 2021

That could be because it's completely untrue…. — Ben Williams (@JadePhoenix13) March 15, 2021

Hold up … Stacey Abrams wouldn’t be wrong about something like this. She’s an expert. And not just any expert, but the country’s foremost expert on elections.

If there's one thing Jake Tapper won't tolerate it's people who falsely claim an election was stolen from them. https://t.co/gfcInDLUBX — Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 15, 2021

And he certainly won’t tolerate people who don’t put Facts First™.

Actually what she does here is misquote/misread it and prove she has no idea what she’s talking about. https://t.co/6eFamDKbYA — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 15, 2021

Abrams: "The elections clause… guarantees that the Congress alone has the power to regulate the time, manner, and place of elections" Elections clause: “The time, places, and manner of holding elections… shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof” https://t.co/KnLxpkFomh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 15, 2021

Putting aside promotion Abrams after everything she did to undermine election credibility, there is no exception to Senate rules bc you think an issue is important. Also, she gets elections clause wrong as it explicitly gives that power to state legislatures, not just Congress. https://t.co/tpyCMYyTeS — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 15, 2021

Abrams: "The elections clause … guarantees that the Congress alone has the power to regulate the time, manner, and place of elections." Actual Constitution: No. She gets that clause completely wrong to justify her argument and no one seems to notice… pic.twitter.com/xS44opokCR — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 15, 2021

This is wholly wrong and everyone just nods right along. pic.twitter.com/4q5vYdC0Xm — Aloysius Bartholomew Zanzibar (@jkenn1212) March 15, 2021

This is not the Constitution, it’s wishcasting https://t.co/pASljyNPqy — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) March 15, 2021

This … is Stacey Abrams.

"The elections clause in the Constitution guarantees that the Congress alone has the power to regulate the time, manner, and place of elections" Abrams can't be this ignorant, after claiming to be a voting rights leader for years. And why wasn't she immediately corrected? https://t.co/QqO4f2QADr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 15, 2021

Because this … is CNN.

She is wrong or lying or both. — J T Calhoun 🇺🇸 (@thejtcalhoun) March 15, 2021

Take your pick.

Expect to see lots more of her on CNN. She belongs there.