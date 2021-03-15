BREAKING NEWS, EVERYONE: Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis might not be the devil after all.

You don’t say.

He may deserve an apology, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to just get one. Not without getting smacked around a little more, anyway.

After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pandemic response right for Florida?

Don’t forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state’s leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.

Don’t forget that Floridians have died!

Not sure anyone — including Ron DeSantis — has forgotten that, but OK.

Our thought bubble: We’ve long known that the state’s pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school.

  • The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state’s response.

Heh.

You can tell Axios is having a really difficult time acknowledging that Ron DeSantis might not be as horrible as the media said he was.

And some people are having an even more difficult time with that:

Obviously Axios is in the tank for Ron DeSantis.

When you dedicate your news coverage to slamming a politician from the wrong party and then have to admit that maybe you jumped the gun a little bit, expect to receive some pushback from the people you originally set out to please.

