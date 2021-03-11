Did someone put something in ABC News’ water or something?

First, they call out Joe Biden for failing to give his predecessor Donald Trump any credit for the COVID19 vaccine rollout:

Despite calls for national unity and bipartisanship, President Joe Biden and his top aides have declined to give the Trump administration credit on the nation's COVID-19 vaccine rollout while relying heavily on a system established by their predecessors. https://t.co/4TUdgJnzJs — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 11, 2021

Then they call out Joe Biden for hiding — or being hidden by his handlers — from the press:

Pres. Biden not yet holding a formal news conference raises accountability questions. https://t.co/QmGJbQmKwh — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2021

And now, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler is beside himself. How can he shift the blame off of the Biden administration?

Well, where there’s a will, there’s a way. And Glenn Kessler’s got an iron will:

Biden is late holding his first news conference. But this story fails to note that Trump only held one formal news conference in his first year — which a big issue at the time. Chopper chats aren't real news conferences. https://t.co/jN34y2R4WW — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 11, 2021

He never disappoints.

Why would trump matter to this story!? — xhaka dropped 5 pts v brnly in 1 szn (@CityGooner) March 11, 2021

Because Donald Trump. Obviously.

"This story about Joe Biden fails to note Donald Trump." https://t.co/vztEwLM6zR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2021

"Sure, it's true, BUT TRUMP" https://t.co/AhLw8QNdqe — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 11, 2021

“but wHat aBoUT TrumP?” pic.twitter.com/riXTAl8gn5 — John Ryan McGehee (@JRyanMcGehee) March 11, 2021

At least he’s consistent.

DNC Rapid Response — Ant (@Anthony_The_Gen) March 11, 2021