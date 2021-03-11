Did someone put something in ABC News’ water or something?

First, they call out Joe Biden for failing to give his predecessor Donald Trump any credit for the COVID19 vaccine rollout:

Then they call out Joe Biden for hiding — or being hidden by his handlers — from the press:

And now, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler is beside himself. How can he shift the blame off of the Biden administration?

Trending

Well, where there’s a will, there’s a way. And Glenn Kessler’s got an iron will:

He never disappoints.

Because Donald Trump. Obviously.

At least he’s consistent.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGlenn KesslerJoe BidenNews conferencepress conferenceWashington PostWhite House press conference