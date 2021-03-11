This morning, S.E. Cupp brought a very important story to her Twitter follower’s attention.

Guys, did you know that Andrew Cuomo wasn’t honest about COVID19-related nursing home deaths in New York?

New from @KFILE: Cuomo downplayed and deflected questions about nursing home data last spring. https://t.co/VvuwRds48M — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 11, 2021

Whoa. Like, whoa.

If only there had been an institution in place to hold the powerful accountable — Insurrectionist Beefcake (@DeplorableBeef1) March 11, 2021

Right? Seriously.

You are shameless. Completely shameless. — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 11, 2021

Well, yes. When you work for CNN, that’s pretty much a job requirement.

Case in point:

As coronavirus infiltrated nursing homes and killed thousands of seniors last spring, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo downplayed lags in nursing home patient and death data and defended his administration from allegations of wrongdoing, a CNN KFile review shows https://t.co/Yz8KHywn2G — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2021

OK, so first of all:

Even knowing that Andrew Cuomo ordered nursing homes (and group homes for the developmentally disabled) to accept patients who had tested positive for COVID19, CNN is still framing it in a way that keeps Cuomo’s hands clean. Just gross.

And by infiltrated, you mean actively sent there by executive order. — BasedWhiggery, Esq. (@RandomWhig) March 11, 2021

“Infiltrated” … I mean, covid positive patients WERE sent there intentionally so if this was a war against seniors I guess it was an infiltration. Cuomo is a master strategist — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@HCLthatswhatsup) March 11, 2021

Gross, CNN.

But aside from that, behaving as if they’ve blown the lid off of some story that literally everyone with eyes and ears knew about is just about as CNN as it gets.

No, it was shown a year ago. @KFILE got lapped and now is pretending to be in the lead. https://t.co/8Ub8gmTPAz — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 11, 2021

CNN downplayed it. Everyone else already knew. — How Skadi Got Her Sangfroid Back (@Living4Winter) March 11, 2021

CNN also downplayed and deflected questions about nursing home data last spring… and summer… and fall. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) March 11, 2021

Like it was their job or something.

and CNN praised Cuomo as some conquering hero — LFXS (@lfxs1212) March 11, 2021

Andrew Cuomo was CNN’s man of the hour 24/7.

This is CNN pic.twitter.com/gOuEqBnNLK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 11, 2021

CNN’s got brass ones. We’ll give them that much.

Timely work there, CNN. Kudos to Chris Cuomo for digging deep into this story in his interviews last year with Andrew Cuomo. Quite a coincidence they share the last name. — Gus Pickerill (@guspick) March 11, 2021

this is a very comprehensive list of the times that Andrew Cuomo downplayed nursing home deaths that leaves out any accountability on CNN's part for putting him on the air with his brother https://t.co/CqQJGW6TCp — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 11, 2021

Well of course. It’s not like CNN to hold themselves accountable … why start now, after all this time?