We could sit here and tell you that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a festering piece of human garbage, but we’d be doing you a disservice.

Because he’s much, much worse than that:

More from Fox News:

The April 10 directive, which mirrored the Cuomo administration’s controversial order to nursing homes, also told homes for people with developmental disabilities that they could not require hospitalized residents to be tested for coronavirus prior to admission or readmission.

Five hundred fifty-two residents at homes for people with developmental disabilities have died of coronavirus, the New York Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) told Fox News on Monday.

More than 6,900 people out of the more than 34,552 who live in such resident homes have been infected with the virus, according to OPWDD.

Unlike the nursing home directive, the April 10 directive is still in effect an OPWDD spokeswoman told Fox News.

Don’t ever underestimate Andrew Cuomo’s ability to be worse than you could’ve imagined.

Absolutely. The sexual harassment allegations, while damning and heinous, are nothing compared to Cuomo’s condemning thousands of the most vulnerable New Yorkers to their deaths.

To prison.

