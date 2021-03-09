We could sit here and tell you that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a festering piece of human garbage, but we’d be doing you a disservice.

Because he’s much, much worse than that:

Oh, man. It wasn't just seniors: Cuomo ordered homes for people with developmental disabilities to accept covid patients — and never rescinded the order. 552 died. Alone. Can you even imagine what their final moments were like? https://t.co/13bc8j6z7f — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 9, 2021

More from Fox News:

The April 10 directive, which mirrored the Cuomo administration’s controversial order to nursing homes, also told homes for people with developmental disabilities that they could not require hospitalized residents to be tested for coronavirus prior to admission or readmission. Five hundred fifty-two residents at homes for people with developmental disabilities have died of coronavirus, the New York Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) told Fox News on Monday. More than 6,900 people out of the more than 34,552 who live in such resident homes have been infected with the virus, according to OPWDD. … Unlike the nursing home directive, the April 10 directive is still in effect an OPWDD spokeswoman told Fox News.

Don’t ever underestimate Andrew Cuomo’s ability to be worse than you could’ve imagined.

Cuomo made a decision to send seniors and the developmentally disabled back to group and nursing homes so that hospital beds would be available for those he deemed more deserving. It's sickening. The sanctity of human life is infinite. That means ALL human life. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 9, 2021

Instead of protecting our most vulnerable, Cuomo signed their death warrants. I just can't get over it. THIS is the story, THIS is why he should resign. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 9, 2021

And yes, I'll say it: Demanding he resign over inappropriate workplace behavior is at least to some extent a denial of his true crime, which is sending our most vulnerable, our most defenseless – seniors and the developmentally disabled – to their deaths. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 9, 2021

Absolutely. The sexual harassment allegations, while damning and heinous, are nothing compared to Cuomo’s condemning thousands of the most vulnerable New Yorkers to their deaths.

The man is a monster. — Peter PIper (@PeterPIper31415) March 9, 2021

I have a developmentally disabled child. I can't help but have thoughts of "There but for the grace of God…" Andrew Cuomo is a monster. https://t.co/Oz0AKxMsWT — Glen Asbury (@glenasbury) March 9, 2021

A serial killer who got an Emmy. — Bati☻bat9 (@BatiBat45360833) March 9, 2021

The story with no bottom — Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) March 9, 2021

all that for a 7 figure book deal. I feel physically ill. — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) March 9, 2021

That’s it. He’s gotta go — Michael (@orlandoM321) March 9, 2021

To prison.