About a month ago, the Lincoln Project posted a private DM conversation between co-founder and former partner Jennifer Horn and reporter Amanda Becker.

They ultimately deleted the thread after George Conway called them out for possibly violating federal law.

The story just kind of went away, which is sort of understandable given the insane amount of scandal-y stuff that’s come out about the Lincoln Project since then. But today, former Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella is shedding a little more light on what happened:

Kurt’s made a lot of mistakes, folks.

Kurt Bardella was the guy.

But he’s a new man since then.

He had a lot of reflecting to do about his own life and his own mistakes. Better late than never, right?

For what it’s worth, Amanda Becker accepts Bardella’s apology:

What a great guy, that Kurt Bardella.

We should all strive to be more like Kurt.

Hey. You know, now that we think about it, Kurt’s apology isn’t really all that clear about what happened. Who “instructed” Kurt Bardella to post those DMs? And was he really so emotionally and mentally drained from the War Against Trump to have the energy to say no to the alleged instructions?

Even after everything the Lincoln Project has dealt with, every scandal that’s come out, Bardella’s still trying to blame Donald Trump for his actions.

He really is.

Set a real example, Kurt Bardella, and ban yourself.

