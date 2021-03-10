In case you’ve been wondering about the CDC’s thought process when it comes to guidelines on what people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID19 can do, Dr. Anthony Fauci cleared it all up this morning:

Fauci, asked “what’s the science” for denying vaccinated Americans a return to travel, can’t explain. “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call." pic.twitter.com/lftvNzgA6J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

Oh.

🎶Gotta have faith, faith, faith🎶 https://t.co/jCtKf7TSud — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 10, 2021

Fauci should’ve just gone with that. At least it’s catchy.

all hail the science! https://t.co/GtbXeEH0Dd — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2021

The CDC is going to be providing you with recommendations regarding “getting a haircut” more than a year into the pandemic? I’m sure glad each and every one of us stayed away from that salon/barber for the last 53 weeks. Aren’t you? https://t.co/tvykAjNHIT — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 10, 2021

I guess Nancy Pelosi's secret maskless luxury hair salon is all booked up, huh? https://t.co/VEL8hxjAja — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 10, 2021

Guess so!

"Better safe than sorry" isn't "science". It's a judgement call based on non-empirical factors. That's fine, risk/reward with limited and imperfect information is a part of life. Let's just not pretend it's "science". https://t.co/4a1tvoRDR7 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 10, 2021

Why not? Invoking “science” in response to criticism has gotten them this far … why stop now?

“I’m pretty much making it up as I go.” — George (@GBPGH) March 10, 2021

It's been a guessing game for Fauci the whole time. No better than a weather forecaster — Bill Tsamis (@BillTsamis) March 10, 2021

He never says anything helpful ever https://t.co/5Y9zgDP6w4 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 10, 2021

Maybe that’s by design.

"Please don't take away my 15 minutes. — Tom Foolery (@ClydeFroggs) March 10, 2021

Boom! Nail hit squarely on head!! Well said … — Paul Mitchell (@paulmitchell196) March 10, 2021

We were willing to give Anthony Fauci the benefit of the doubt for a while. A lot of people were. But we’ve run out of patience.

In a precise, technical sense – which is to say, when you go through the checklist of how conspiracy theorists talk and argue – Fauci is beginning to flirt with vaccine denial. It's batty to say we don't have data & evidence for modeling effects of travel by vaccinated Americans. https://t.co/9avCBFWNpH — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 10, 2021

What a long, strange trip it’s been.