Rebecca McCray is a senior editor for the ACLU.

And we’d like very much to be able to direct you to her Twitter feed, but unless you were already following her before yesterday, you won’t be able to see any of it:

What prompted her to lock down her account?

We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest that it had something to do with her tweet about GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley. While we weren’t quite quick enough to snag it when she tweeted it, Indispensable Listmaster Siraj Hashmi, always on the lookout for particularly egregious takes, managed to grab a screenshot.

Behold:

Hashmi did his homework:

At least McCray notes in her Twitter bio that the views expressed in her feed are hers, so she doesn’t speak for the ACLU, we suppose (they’re too busy yelling at us about how biological men who identify as women are ackshually women).

But man. Nice gal, huh?

Evidently she doubled down:

What a shame we missed that one. We’ll never know just how terrible it was.

