Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who is nothing if not intellectually honest, appears to be disturbed by a recent “FOX & Friends” segment on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Wow, if we didn’t know any better, we’d swear we were in North Korea right now.

Well, based on that take, we’re pretty confident that you in fact do not know what North Korea-style journalism is.

Yes, just imagine!

Can we get Drew Holden in here, please?

And those are just scratching the surface.

And Aaron Rupar’s far from the only smug journalist with a habit of slobbering over politicians.

Aaron Rupar thinks what he’s doing is journalism.

Aaron Rupar definitely isn’t doing progressive journalists any favors. He’s just laying all their cards out there, right on the table.

Tags: Aaron Ruparfox newsNorth KoreaRon DeSantisVox