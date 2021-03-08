It’s no secret that the COVID19 pandemic hit the pause button on many aspects of our lives.

But, as conservative author and commentator John Hayward discusses, the pandemic has not only stopped us in our tracks but actually put America on a path that leads backwards.

Interesting thread on political consequences of Covid, https://t.co/yvWNcjtmm1 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 8, 2021

Harsh but true. The whole thread merits a read. https://t.co/GfnS49wT3l — Thomas D. Williams, PhD (@tdwilliamsrome) March 8, 2021

See for yourselves:

After years of employment growth, resurgent confidence, and the first stirrings of cultural renewal, Covid-19 shoved us back into Barack Obama's vision of Hospice America: a dying nation whose socialist caretakers consume our wealth while making our decline comfortable. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Obama's vision held that the American Century was largely a mistake, and our claims to greatness were hypocritical, unfair, and xenophobic. We belonged in those hospice beds, fading away to make room for a vibrantly multicultural world to take the reins of history. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

To the Obama Democrats, American greatness was an illusion, achieved by ruthless inequality and exploitation. The socialists would see to it that our deathbeds were equally comfortable as the fire of innovation, industry, competition, and ambition died in America's graying eyes. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

A key element of Obama's rhetoric was that only American GOVERNMENT was great, or capable of achieving great things. Private endeavors were trickery and ruthless exploitation: "You Didn't Build That." Only the political class and the almighty State could have "Sputnik moments." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

The colossal failure of Obama's vision – the truth of his government as a pit of corruption, an Ineptocracy that kept making billions of dollars vanish into foolish "investments," bungled projects, and slush funds – made disillusioned Americans rise from their hospice beds. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

But the pandemic slammed us right back down into those beds, restraints buckled in place and masks strapped across our faces, watching helplessly as our wealth is pillaged and squandered again. This time they won't let us get back up. The American Century ends once and for all. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

And it's not some vibrant rainbow coalition of happy decolonized Third Worlders taking their equitable share of global power and guiding the planet into a multicultural future of fairness. It's a murderous fascist superpower, Communist China, taking control as America fades. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

The Left is stoking the fires of cultural warfare and racial resentment to keep us from organizing against them. We're being taught to hate and fear each other so that we don't cooperate or compete with each other willingly. This hospice frowns on the patients fraternizing. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Political correctness and cancel culture are destroying our ability to communicate with anyone except the State and its agents. That's the endgame of all this lunacy: no one feels comfortable using the words or ideas necessary to organize resistance against collectivist power. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

There are polls that show a majority of Americans are literally afraid to speak in public because they fear P.C. cancel mobs, which could destroy their business or get them fired over social media posts. What good is your precious 1st Amendment if you're afraid to use it? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Watch "I Care A Lot" and imagine the Democrat super-state is Marla and Americans are her victims, and you're pretty close to where the pandemic has left us. The only way to break out of that trap is to resist. Do all the things Hospice America patients aren't supposed to do. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

REAL resistance isn't the schoolyard play-acting game the neurotic Left indulged in from 2017 to 2020. REAL resistance is hard. It involves risk and sacrifice. You're up against forces that are willing – no, eager! – to hurt you, not joust with you on Twitter. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

The first step in real resistance, the first thing you must do to change the momentum of history and shatter the illusions of those who would dominate you, is to look around and see one another. Show each other you're not alone. Teach the political class you can't be ignored. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Every oppressive ideology teaches its subjects to feel alone and isolated, afraid to speak up because everyone around them is a potential informer. Vast majorities are subdued by atomizing them, making each person feel lonely and even a little crazy for doubting the "consensus." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Look to each other for strength and understand you're not alone in seeing what's happening right now as lunacy. You're not ready to lie down and die. You know the American Century is not over – the truth is that mankind needs us more than ever, as we face our greatest test. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Look in the mirror each morning and see someone who has both power and responsibility, who has the right to speak in both agreement and dissent, who has the only freedom that really matters: the right to REFUSE. See a man or woman who must be persuaded, not commanded. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021

Understand: in that mirror, you see the most valuable capital on this planet, and YOU own it 100%. You alone determine its value. Resist those hatching expensive, insane schemes to take control of your capital or destroy its value. They're not your friends – or your nurses. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 8, 2021