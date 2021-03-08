When we found out that the CDC would be announcing their new guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against COVID19, we were pretty excited:

Finally!

No, apparently CNN’s Kaitlan Collins meant “can do”:

Trending

Beg your pardon, CNN?

Surely it’s in there somewhere!

We feel better already.

They don’t come from CNN, either.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCCenters for Disease Controlcoronavirus vaccineCOVID VaccineCOVID19 vaccineguidanceRochelle Walenskyvaccinations