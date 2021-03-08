New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow has been relentless in his crusade against the highly problematic cartoon character Pepe Le Pew.

Even in the face of criticism from right-wing blogs:

Just because Blow’s crusade is relentless, though, doesn’t mean it’s not thoroughly asinine.

Tweeter and video game studio creative director Tim Soret, who, like Pepe Le Pew, is a male of the French persuasion, put together a comprehensive thread explaining exactly why Blow’s argument, well, blows.

You listening, Charles?

Trending

Bravo!

Damn straight, he does. In fact:

Now there’s an idea!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charles M. BlowLooney TunesmisogynyPepe Le Pewsexual harassmentsexual predationTim Soretwomen