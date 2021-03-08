Business Insider senior politics reporter John Haltiwanger canâ€™t help but marvel at right-wingersâ€™ current obsession with Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head:

Wow, did he nail it or what?

Trending

Yes, folks, John Haltiwanger gets it. Heâ€™s got his finger on the pulse, thatâ€™s for sure!

If only those dumb right-wingers werenâ€™t so afraid of whites becoming the minority, lefties like John could go about their business of deciding whatâ€™s best for us all.

To the race-obsessed, literally everything has to do with race.

And itâ€™s only going to get worse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: booksBusiness InsiderDr. SeussJohn HaltiwangerminorityMr. Potato Headwhites