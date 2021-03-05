The Foundation Against Racism and Intolerance (FAIR) is a new “non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity.”

Its board of advisers includes people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Megyn Kelly, and journalist Zaid Jilani, as well as City Journal writer Christopher F. Rufo, who has done a great deal of coverage of critical race theory and education:

I'm proud to be an advisor to the new organization FAIR, which has assembled a coalition of liberals, moderates, and conservatives in defense of the American principles of free expression, civil rights, and equality under the law. Get involved: https://t.co/GlK3BHbxlj. pic.twitter.com/UFrE71RySC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 4, 2021

This looks great, well done to all involved https://t.co/jByUWVQKaS — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) March 4, 2021

This is fantastic. The answers to the problems with CRT and cancel culture and all the rest can’t just be “no.” We have to make the case for what is right — and @fairforall_org is a great step toward that. https://t.co/5Fd51eS1Ce — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) March 4, 2021

It’s a diverse group of people with diverse politics, but a common goal:

Any ideology that asks people to judge others based on their skin color is wrong. Any ideology that denies our common humanity is wrong. Join the movement for fairness, understanding and humanity: https://t.co/XX5Kz45xQ3 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 4, 2021

But Alex Goldman, cofounder and cohost of “Reply All,” a podcast about the internet, doesn’t see it that way. FAIR adviser Kmele Foster happened to see Goldman’s take on the organization and grabbed a screenshot before Goldman deleted it.

Let’s just say if we were Alex Goldman, we’d’ve tried to memory-hole this take, too:

"right psychopaths and ghouls…" "…defending the right to be racist…"@AGoldmund is… maybe a little unhinged. Someone ought to check his meds. pic.twitter.com/4h9qXhY2tP — Kmele (@kmele) March 5, 2021

Someone probably should. Just to be safe.

Racist? FAIR perfectly models the diversity everyone has been talking about. There is no pleasing some people…. — Bryan Smucker (@BryanSmucker) March 5, 2021

The group of people Alex Goldman calls “far right psychos” and “racists” includes Daryl Davis, a black man who is famous for successfully leading hundreds of white supremacists out of the KKK. https://t.co/oOalcPF75V — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) March 5, 2021

Glen Loury and Coleman Hughes – oh yes, definitely far right pic.twitter.com/l5QTm4DxpS — Meg Bailey ⚡️ (@seaghost78) March 5, 2021