The Foundation Against Racism and Intolerance (FAIR) is a new “non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity.”

Its board of advisers includes people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Megyn Kelly, and journalist Zaid Jilani, as well as City Journal writer Christopher F. Rufo, who has done a great deal of coverage of critical race theory and education:

It’s a diverse group of people with diverse politics, but a common goal:

But Alex Goldman, cofounder and cohost of “Reply All,” a podcast about the internet, doesn’t see it that way. FAIR adviser Kmele Foster happened to see Goldman’s take on the organization and grabbed a screenshot before Goldman deleted it.

Let’s just say if we were Alex Goldman, we’d’ve tried to memory-hole this take, too:

Someone probably should. Just to be safe.

