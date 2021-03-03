Flu cases were down significantly this winter.

And there’s only one conclusion to draw from this, according to a CNN analyst: we should wear masks and social distance every year!

Watch:

CNN pundit suggest the lesson from COVID might be that we should mask up and social distance ourselves every winter so fewer people get the flu:

pic.twitter.com/hRGpfIOvZx — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 3, 2021

If we all do our part, the flu will all but disappear!

Why don’t we just skip all that and go straight to a 4-5 month mandatory national hibernation?

Will save me tons of $ on Christmas presents. — bum22 (@icred22) March 3, 2021

If we all stay home and don’t drive our vehicles, we will see deaths in car accidents plummet — Johnboy (@theJB1987) March 3, 2021

It’s so simple!

In the fall I asked “will we be made to wear masks every flu season now?” and a gang of angry trolls went all “stop comparing COVID to the flu, you anti-science Nazi!!!” https://t.co/mgQEo2B6Q1 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 3, 2021

Well, now it’s different. According to Mr. Expert CNN Analyst Person, it’s actually pro-science to completely put your life on hold every year.

Yeah, no. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 3, 2021

How about no https://t.co/CA8vx7YKpD — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 3, 2021

It’s a hell no from me. Stop acting like it’s just a minor inconvenience. This stuff takes an enormous physiological toll. https://t.co/VKGskk6grQ — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 3, 2021

Hey, man. Don’t dismiss the analyst. As Jake Tapper points out, he’s a Very Important Expert, and that’s the honest truth:

That “CNN pundit” is Dr. Paul Offit, a widely-respected pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, vaccines, immunology, and virology who just happens to be co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine. If you disagree, fine, but let’s frame these discussions honestly. https://t.co/iZY5zB8wCb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 3, 2021

In the same way that CNN always framed Ben Carson's commentary with all of his accomplishments and credentials https://t.co/xUmK2tg8wJ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 3, 2021

I find it completely laughable to be lectured on honesty by someone who pushed the Russian collusion lie simply because I called someone engaging in punditry a pundit. https://t.co/0TeNDeOfID — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 3, 2021

Oh, snap!

If Jake Tapper really wants to frame these discussions honestly, he should acknowledge the inherent problems with expecting people to just be OK with wearing masks for months at a time and not see friends and family for months at a time in the name of preventing the spread of a virus whose spread can be prevented by far less disruptive and psychologically devastating means.

Meanwhile death from despair and loneliness at all time highs. I’ll take my chances with the flu. — Matthew George (@mattbgeorge31) March 3, 2021

We’re not doctors. We don’t even play them on TV. But we’re pretty sure that it’s possible to take reasonable and effective precautions against contracting and spreading the flu that don’t require the kind of sacrifice that Dr. Offit is suggesting.

The idea that masking is the precaution that caused low flu rates this winter as opposed to the dramatic reduction of all in-person human contact, particularly in crowded environments, is not empirical. https://t.co/QXvuonPueI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 3, 2021

What we need to normalize is the idea that if you wake up sick, you stay home and don't go to work or to other crowded places. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 3, 2021