It’s time for another Andrew Cuomo press conference!

But today when he gave the heads-up, he teased “an announcement”:

I will be holding a COVID briefing and making an announcement at 1:00pm ET. Watch here:https://t.co/ljbBRg1Tfd — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 3, 2021

Would he finally address the sexual harassment allegations against him?

HERE WE GO! — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 3, 2021

If you were expecting an Emmy-worthy performance, Gov. Cuomo did not disappoint.

OMG IS CUOMO CRYING — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 3, 2021

Depends on what you mean by “crying.”

.@NYGovCuomo is now pretending to cry. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 3, 2021

What a train wreck.

Cringe. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 3, 2021

So much cringe. Just pure, unadulterated cringe.

Here are some of the highlights:

Cuomo: “I fully support a woman’s right to come forward … I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.” — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) March 3, 2021

“I feel awful about it, and frankly I am embarrassed by it.” — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) March 3, 2021

"Never meant to offend anyone, or hurt anyone, or cause anyone any pain." — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 3, 2021

Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?

Cuomo says his "usual and customary way of greeting" is "kissing people." — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 3, 2021

Re; picture – "I understand feelings and opinion [of woman] and … you can find hundreds of pictures of me making the same gesture with hundreds of people, women, men, children, etc." "You can find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people." — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 3, 2021

Customary way of greeting is grabbing faces and kissing them. Blames his dad for this tradition. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 3, 2021

“You can find hundreds of pictures of me making the same gesture with hundreds of people,” @NYGovCuomo “You can find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, it’s my way of greeting people,” He says. “By the way, it was also my father’s way of greeting people” — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) March 3, 2021

He kisses everybody, you guys! It’s fine!

WOW…. Cuomo: "You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women. It is my usual and customary way of greeting. You know that b/c you have watched me for more years than we care to remember. By the way, it was my father's way of greeting people." (3/) pic.twitter.com/M8yhoRHGG8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 3, 2021

He’s just following in his father’s footsteps.

"This is just how I greet everybody." pic.twitter.com/WQSk8AWqL2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 3, 2021

This guy.

As far as responses to allegations like this go, Cuomo is saying exactly the things that someone in his position should say. Can't say he isn't shrewd. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 3, 2021

It’s true. It’s also pretty gross.

"First, I fully support a woman's right to come forward." Was that ever in dispute? — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 3, 2021

I love when they do this one. "I fully support a woman's right to come forward… even though they're all lying!" https://t.co/7ULwUSWnDQ — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 3, 2021

CUOMO: `I WILL BE THE BETTER FOR THIS EXPERIENCE' I am sorry there were photos — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 3, 2021

"I know understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable." He should resign. He's admitted it. https://t.co/QBrUU2FnWm — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) March 3, 2021

Sorry, he’s made it perfectly clear that he’s not going to resign. He’s going to do the job he was elected to do.

Cuomo is now claiming he never knew anybody felt uncomfortable. I find that hard to believe. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 3, 2021

He literally has no shame:

CUOMO: "I have never done anything in my public career that I'm ashamed of." pic.twitter.com/Lql6oxgfI0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2021

Nothing? Really? Not one thing?

"I do not believe I have ever done anything in my public career that I am ashamed of." JFC — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 3, 2021

He doesn't think he did anything wrong. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2021

Nope.

Cuomo's press conference, in one GIF. pic.twitter.com/AI9CuYGmjx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2021

Next up:

"Andrew Cuomo gives the apology we've all wanted our boyfriends to give." – Molly Jong Fast. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 3, 2021

Wait for it.

I don't know if Cuomo's harassment charges are real. Lets, for a second, assume they are NOT. Devil's advocate. Cuomo would STILL deserve to be kicked out for his COVID response. The media mixing the two issues is really disgusting. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2021

I treat the two issues completely separate. If the harassment charges are legit, should be looked into, etc. But compared to the thousands of deaths he lied about…it is a very tiny issue. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2021

I suppose more than anything it speaks to his level of deception, so aside from the victimization of these women it may be an important "layer" to the case against him. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 3, 2021

Right. I mean, maybe the totality of the evidence is the final straw. Fine. But they shouldn't mix the issues. It is a disgrace, and insulting to the dead. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo is an insult to everyone.