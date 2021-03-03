Before getting elected to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman was a middle school principal.

But while he may no longer be in a position to oversee the education of young men and women, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have terrible takes on education.

Like this one, for example:

A pillar!

Apparently it’s racist to try to objectively measure how well children are being taught by caring educators like Jamaal Bowman.

Trending

Haven’t you heard? Some systemic racism is more equal than others.

Soft bigotry in the name of wokeness.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: educationJamaal Bowmanracismsoft bigotry of low expectationsstandardized testingsystemic racism