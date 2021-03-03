Before getting elected to Congress, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman was a middle school principal.

But while he may no longer be in a position to oversee the education of young men and women, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have terrible takes on education.

Like this one, for example:

Standardized testing is a pillar of systemic racism. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 2, 2021

A pillar!

The racist beginnings of standardized testing. https://t.co/TIC77KFEBq — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 2, 2021

Apparently it’s racist to try to objectively measure how well children are being taught by caring educators like Jamaal Bowman.

Standardized testing is being eliminated to cover up systemic racism against Asian Americans by the pillars of the ivory tower. https://t.co/gasF0qle1P — Steve Miller (@SteveMillerOC) March 2, 2021

Haven’t you heard? Some systemic racism is more equal than others.

“holding people of color to any standard is racism” — Lil Hangleton (@dsonoiki) March 2, 2021

Standardized testing was created by Asians in order to promote Asian supremacy, which is why Asians routinely outscore all other racial groups on American standardized tests. This must be stopped, obviously. https://t.co/5n9jgYrq6s — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2021

Oh, Ben, let me tell you how they feel about Asians… https://t.co/opiwVijJhk — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 3, 2021

You would only think this if you believe minorities aren't capable of passing tests on their own merits. — hohum (@D0nJo3) March 2, 2021

This is literally saying that black people are too stupid to pass standardized tests 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/55kVMcfdHE — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) March 3, 2021

On the contrary, my black father taught me to see it as a pillar of self-empowerment. Doing well on the tests gave me the confidence to disregard whatever micro aggressions and racism I encountered. Children are strong enough to rise to challenges when encouraged. https://t.co/FCOsu1zdXA — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 3, 2021

The new progressive campaign to discredit all metrics of scholastic success will not appreciably harm well-off white kids. The harm to minorities will be enormous as they are told toxic lies that they have no agency and hard work is pointless. Absolutely terrible. https://t.co/x90MDEzyY6 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 3, 2021

"Objective metrics are racist" is the most obvious example of the soft bigotry of low expectations. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2021

Soft bigotry in the name of wokeness.