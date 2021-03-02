New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s in boiling-hot water these days, facing more and more pressure to resign from people and outlets who were huge fans of his before the sexual harassment allegations began in earnest.

And, while it’s important that Cuomo be investigated for these allegations, it’s nonetheless extremely disappointing at best that this is what it took for his erstwhile defenders to start turning on him.

Just to be absolutely clear, the thing Cuomo should resign over is the nursing home deaths. Getting hundreds or thousands of people killed and then trying to cover it up is significantly worse than sexual harassment. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 2, 2021

Perspective is key. No one is trying to minimize the seriousness of sexual harassment. But the fact remains that before we learned of the sexual harassment allegations, we knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that Andrew Cuomo was guilty of effectively condemning thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths. That fact is not in dispute.

Another fact not in dispute is that Democrats and the media — who constantly demand the public’s trust in their commitment to honesty and transparency — willfully squandered countless opportunities to hold Andrew Cuomo accountable for his role in the deaths of nursing home residents from COVID19. These were deliberate decisions, just like their decision to suddenly express concern about Cuomo’s character with regard to alleged sexual predation.

And if you want to know why they did it, look no further than this explanation from conservative writer John Hayward:

Sexual harassment charges give Dems and their media a convenient way to get rid of Cuomo without admitting they were wrong to cover up his coronavirus killing spree. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 1, 2021

Al Capone's tax evasion. https://t.co/TdLFCGJEq3 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 2, 2021

I had the same thought yesterday. They rather Cuomo go down for metoo allegations(which they can “rehab” him for down the line) than murdering elderly New Yorkers — Geniea 👩🏽‍🏫🌹 ☭👩🏽‍🔬 (@Geniea8) March 1, 2021

It makes sense that they’d want to have their cake and eat it, too.

