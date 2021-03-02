New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s in boiling-hot water these days, facing more and more pressure to resign from people and outlets who were huge fans of his before the sexual harassment allegations began in earnest.

And, while it’s important that Cuomo be investigated for these allegations, it’s nonetheless extremely disappointing at best that this is what it took for his erstwhile defenders to start turning on him.

Perspective is key. No one is trying to minimize the seriousness of sexual harassment. But the fact remains that before we learned of the sexual harassment allegations, we knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that Andrew Cuomo was guilty of effectively condemning thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths. That fact is not in dispute.

Another fact not in dispute is that Democrats and the media — who constantly demand the public’s trust in their commitment to honesty and transparency — willfully squandered countless opportunities to hold Andrew Cuomo accountable for his role in the deaths of nursing home residents from COVID19. These were deliberate decisions, just like their decision to suddenly express concern about Cuomo’s character with regard to alleged sexual predation.

And if you want to know why they did it, look no further than this explanation from conservative writer John Hayward:

Nailed it.

It makes sense that they’d want to have their cake and eat it, too.

