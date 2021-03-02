If you’ve been waiting for #MeToo crusader Alyssa Milano to weigh in on the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the wait may be over.

We’re not sure whether this tweet is Cuomo-specific or just about alleged sexual harassers in general, but here it is:

Apparently what’s not bullsh*t is Alyssa Milano preventing people she doesn’t follow from replying to her tweet:

Oh well. In any event, she can’t prevent people from pointing out how full of, well, bullsh*t she is.

Uh-oh, Alyssa.

You are such a hypocritical harpy. You endorsed Biden FFS. https://t.co/lwlHlmiEVc — RaeLynn DeZelia ☕️🍀 (@rdez79) March 2, 2021

This was literally the next thing Alyssa Milano tweeted after her “such bullsh*t” tweet:

So yeah. Alyssa needs to take several seats.

And while she’s there, she should brush up on Due Process 101.

"And, really, what was so bad about the Salem witch trials anyway? Shouldn't we want witches to be held accountable?" https://t.co/4kddx5RscS — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) March 2, 2021

Because sometimes they didn't do it? https://t.co/aVQc2twj82 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 2, 2021

That’s making a huge assumption that the accusation is correct and the accused is guilty. That’s why there needs to be evidence to back up the claim and an investigation. https://t.co/qMqPEIz7rc — Nunya Business (@Logic_Thought) March 2, 2021

Because accusations are not proof of guilt.

Why appologize, if you're not guilty? Not wanting men to be able to defend themselves against false accusations, is sexist, legally, and morally dangerous to a civil society. Does @Alyssa_Milano want more Emmett Till style "justice" https://t.co/GvYWVL7rEl — J.C. (@Cases_Courtroom) March 2, 2021

Is this the new standard? Because standards are applied equally to all. You play this card and you lose a lever. https://t.co/GjrlFtQAYv — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 2, 2021

You do know you used the word accused right? Not convicted or proven…so no they shouldnt apologize. You may actually be insane. https://t.co/SrAEhbdIJV — Kiriali (@Blue_Whirlw1nd) March 2, 2021

Even a scumbag like Andrew Cuomo is entitled to due process.

Alyssa Milano, however, is not entitled to our patience.