We hope you can forgive us for multiple posts about Jim Acosta today. But we promise that they’re worth your while!

As we told you earlier, everyone’s favorite self-righteously indignant CNN anchor slammed Fox News for the “deeply irresponsible” decision to cover the efforts to cancel Dr. Seuss instead of covering the news CNN thought was most important.

What Jim failed to acknowledge is his own network’s history of deeply irresponsible coverage.

He definitely failed to acknowledge how deeply irresponsible this tweet turned out to be:

Trending

One year ago today!

It’s aged almost as gracefully as Jim Acosta himself.

Just an accidental oversight, we’re sure.

Just so deeply irresponsible.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Donald Trumpexpertsjake tapperJim Acostavaccinevaccines