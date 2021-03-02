We hope you can forgive us for multiple posts about Jim Acosta today. But we promise that they’re worth your while!

As we told you earlier, everyone’s favorite self-righteously indignant CNN anchor slammed Fox News for the “deeply irresponsible” decision to cover the efforts to cancel Dr. Seuss instead of covering the news CNN thought was most important.

This is deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/9HFeb92tbS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 2, 2021

What Jim failed to acknowledge is his own network’s history of deeply irresponsible coverage.

He definitely failed to acknowledge how deeply irresponsible this tweet turned out to be:

Source familiar with admin Coronavirus response said scientists and experts at Trump's meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders today were able to convince Trump that it will likely take year or longer for vaccine to hit market. “I think he's got it now," source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

After the meeting was over, experts again made clear to Trump he would have to wait at least a year for a vaccine, the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

One year ago today!

Note the date of this tweet. https://t.co/vawVPg0Jl8 — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) March 2, 2021

Happy birthday to this tweet https://t.co/zOiCnbh52m — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 2, 2021

It’s aged almost as gracefully as Jim Acosta himself.

Little Jimmy and his tweets of wonder that age like milk in the noonday sun. https://t.co/E8LOyx0Ddb — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 2, 2021

Jake Tapper missed this one in his "One Year Ago" tweets. https://t.co/x4tWsI52cT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2021

Just an accidental oversight, we’re sure.

What a irresponsible tweet. pic.twitter.com/FIZM5ZEBYe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 2, 2021

Just so deeply irresponsible.