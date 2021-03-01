Former CIA Director John Brennan has a lot to apologize for, but apparently his biggest regret these days is that he’s a white male.

Take it from him:

Former CIA Director John Brennan says that he is "increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days." pic.twitter.com/vuVrO3uLu4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2021

That’s what he’s embarrassed about. Being a white guy.

Figures.

Brennan looked at the smorgasbord of things he should personally be embarrassed about and picked the one that he can blame other people for. https://t.co/taFiyaZpq2 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 1, 2021

Of course.

As a white male, I am also embarrassed that he is a white male. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) March 1, 2021

Speaking for many white males, we’re embarrassed that John Brennan is one of us as well — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) March 1, 2021

I’m embarrassed that John Brennan is a white male as well. Brings the rest of us down. — Chris Williams (@CMarshallWill) March 1, 2021

Don’t pin your awfulness on white males, John Brennan. You built that. You made that happen.

Yeah, now imagine how we feel https://t.co/0Yz6ucJ2AK — phil (@philllosoraptor) March 1, 2021

.@JohnBrennan now you know how the rest of us feel about you being CIA Director https://t.co/6ey1yI9l6w — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 1, 2021

Look, we have no doubt that it sucks to be John Brennan. But even after putting up with John Brennan, we don’t automatically have a problem with white males.

Just with John Brennan.