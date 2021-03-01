It’s the People’s White House again, thanks to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris!

Seriously, Uncle Joe and Auntie Kamala are completely open books:

NEW: Five weeks into office, Biden has fallen short of his former boss, Barack Obama, on transparency in several areas, and is under pressure to do more to restore confidence in the federal government following Trump’s chaotic term in the White House. https://t.co/ZTYaNKeT0k — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) March 1, 2021

Surely Anita Kumar is mistaken. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to transparency. They’ve told us so!

There are no citizen petitions or schedules for the president and vice president posted online. The White House comment line is shut down. The White House won't release virtual visitor logs. Biden has yet to hold a news conference of his own. https://t.co/FZMlibcEPf — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) March 1, 2021

OK, well, there’s gotta be an explanation for this. They wouldn’t obfuscate unless they had a really, really good reason.

Maybe RealClearNews White House reporter Philip Wegmann can get a simple explanation from Jen Psaki, who’s nothing if not open and honest about the Biden-Harris administration:

I asked @PressSec why the White House hasn't released virtual visitor logs. Isn't that important for transparency? Wouldn't it be easy? @PressSec: "He's meeting with members of the Senate virtually today. There, I've released it for you. What else would you like to know?" https://t.co/UIcTfEJFwW — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 1, 2021

Wait … that doesn’t sound open or honest at all. It just sounds snotty and dismissive.

Keep pressing @PressSec, she may circle back to it. https://t.co/MQZlNtixVz — Tom Riley (@ril_tom) March 1, 2021

We'll circle back to it — MoogMoog38 (@MMoog38) March 1, 2021

She does like to talk in circles.

This is continuing the Obama second term level of access and transparency — Brian Madden (@BigBadUSNDawg) March 1, 2021

Refreshingly normal!

How refreshing! — Category Theory Hangout (@cg_geometry) March 1, 2021

The Biden White House is transparent, in that anyone should be able to see right through their cracked façade of openness with the American people.

LOL the brazenness https://t.co/kPiomMT6xU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 1, 2021

@PressSec this is your answer…do you think this is a joke ? What kind of so called press Secretary would give this as an answer and find it acceptable. https://t.co/oJTGzOpVkW — Angela (@acmom62) March 1, 2021

Imagine if Kayleigh McEnany had given that answer.

Remember all the glowing profiles about Jen Psaki's professionalism and commitment to transparency? Maybe they were premature. https://t.co/4uoWMO54ef — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 1, 2021

Is there anyone right now in America worse at their job than Jen Psaki? Coming up empty. Gets defensive over completely legitimate questions routinely. https://t.co/aJqpEU16Z0 — Rex Man (@rexman2001) March 1, 2021

Jen Psaki is so transparently terrible at this.