Good to know that no matter who’s in the White House, Salon gonna Salon:

"Like the 'good Germans' of the Nazi era, Republicans want to believe that they are good and decent people who can hide behind fictions of plausible deniability for the evils committed by their leader," @chaunceydevega writes.https://t.co/s9nXipv01t — Salon (@Salon) February 26, 2021

Chauncey DeVega concludes:

Ultimately, when today’s Republicans and their voters and other followers say that they want the party to become “more conservative,” what is really being communicated is a desire for “friendly fascism.” This is in no way a rejection of Trumpism — indeed, most Republican elected officials, as well as “traditional” Republican voters, supported (and continue to support) almost all of Trump’s policies. Rather, this desire to become “more conservative” represents a yearning for a more polite, less crude leader to complete Trump’s resurrection of a new American apartheid where “those people” know their proper place and stay in it. Today’s Republicans love Donald Trump and his policies. Most of them, however, do not want the shame, stink, blood and filth of his neofascist project on their hands. Like the “good Germans” of the Nazi era, Republicans want to believe that they are good and decent people who can hide behind fictions of plausible deniability for the evils committed by their leader. Calling themselves “conservatives” is an effort to shield themselves from responsibility and complicity. Will this subterfuge succeed? The American people and the world will found out soon.

🤡 — Levi’s Back Up (@matthewpantoj12) February 26, 2021

Donald Trump-Adolf Hitler and GOP-Nazi comparisons never get old, do they?

Yes, this is salon comparing republicans to nazis. https://t.co/J40bSrmLNT — Fredrick J Marion Jr (@FreddieFrey) February 26, 2021

Nope. They never get old.

At this point, I just want some new illiterate historical analogies. Anything. "Just like Genghis Khan or Ivan the Terrible or Robespierre" whatever. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 26, 2021

Godwin's law says you just lost your own argument. — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) February 26, 2021

Seriously?? WTF "evils" are you talking about? Receipts, kids, receipts. You can't just wave "orange man evil" and make analogies like this. — Annyka (@AnnykaV) February 26, 2021

Oh, but they can! See, liberals can do stuff like that.