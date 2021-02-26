Guys, we’re starting to think the Lincoln Project just can’t handle all the pressure that goes along with trying to navigate through multiple scandals.
Because no one sane would ever think that a tweet like this is a good idea:
GQP:
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/nvFc1h8bmY
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 26, 2021
They never delete this stuff, as they have no shame whatsoever, but we grabbed a screenshot anyway:
We’ve seen some pretty funny memes based on this photo:
Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese animatronic found in a landfill pic.twitter.com/Rtko0VHHgd
— Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 23, 2021
The Lincoln Project’s is funny, too, but not in a good way. More in a look-how-insanely-self-unaware-we-are-no-seriously-keep-paying-attention-to-us kind of way.
Who on God’s green earth thought their tweet would do them any favors?
Pretty audacious to Tweet out a Chuck E Cheese reference considering what's going on there. https://t.co/ZjPrZDFdZG
— Thomas Anthony (@_ThomasAnthony) February 26, 2021
But of course the Lincoln Project thinks of things in terms of where kids hang out https://t.co/MsbzY0cPnU
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 26, 2021
I’m sure John Weaver is very acquainted with Chuck E Cheese https://t.co/MsbzY0cPnU
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 26, 2021
I bet you guys LOVE Chuck E. Cheese
— Chris Madden (@Madden__Chris) February 26, 2021
Lincoln Project trying to lure the under-age kids back in https://t.co/tcYNdSeoqE
— Jess Turnr 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) February 26, 2021
Is that from John Weaver's private collection? https://t.co/jA0rdvzeHO
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 26, 2021
John Weaver looking at all the kids inside Chuck E Cheese: pic.twitter.com/z8pZyvd2vV
— Lost Paladin (@FallenKnight243) February 26, 2021
Are you guys even allowed within 100 yards of a Chuck E Cheese?
— Tom 3.Oh! (@Tom_3_point_oh) February 26, 2021
is john weaver even allowed to go near a chuck e cheese? https://t.co/vdXxegADrw
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 26, 2021
You guys aren’t even allowed within 2000 feet of a Chuck E Cheese. https://t.co/HltUr2VY7k
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 26, 2021
I'm not sure a Chuck E. Cheese joke is the best look for a child-grooming pederasty ring. https://t.co/PS9a6BIgjj
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 26, 2021
Your cofounder is a pedophile. Glass houses, guys. https://t.co/00BrwblOZd
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) February 26, 2021
Lol not a good reference for anyone involved with John Weaver to make https://t.co/6N0E1WX7oD
— Jolson (@thejolson) February 26, 2021
A Chuck E. Cheese reference might not be the best idea for you guys right now https://t.co/G95xVp7fWE
— Daniel Collins (@dcollins324) February 26, 2021
You guys should probably lay off the Chuck E. Cheese references. https://t.co/JGXdRjvg6M
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2021
They should just lay off, period.
The obvious line of attack is worn out so I'll just mock them for trying to make "GQP" a thing. Not very fetch! https://t.co/ila3Fsj0sZ
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 26, 2021
Just pathetic all around, Lincoln Project.