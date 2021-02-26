Guys, we’re starting to think the Lincoln Project just can’t handle all the pressure that goes along with trying to navigate through multiple scandals.

Because no one sane would ever think that a tweet like this is a good idea:

GQP: How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/nvFc1h8bmY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 26, 2021

They never delete this stuff, as they have no shame whatsoever, but we grabbed a screenshot anyway:

We’ve seen some pretty funny memes based on this photo:

Abandoned Chuck E. Cheese animatronic found in a landfill pic.twitter.com/Rtko0VHHgd — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) February 23, 2021

The Lincoln Project’s is funny, too, but not in a good way. More in a look-how-insanely-self-unaware-we-are-no-seriously-keep-paying-attention-to-us kind of way.

Who on God’s green earth thought their tweet would do them any favors?

Pretty audacious to Tweet out a Chuck E Cheese reference considering what's going on there. https://t.co/ZjPrZDFdZG — Thomas Anthony (@_ThomasAnthony) February 26, 2021

But of course the Lincoln Project thinks of things in terms of where kids hang out https://t.co/MsbzY0cPnU — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 26, 2021

I’m sure John Weaver is very acquainted with Chuck E Cheese https://t.co/MsbzY0cPnU — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 26, 2021

I bet you guys LOVE Chuck E. Cheese — Chris Madden (@Madden__Chris) February 26, 2021

Lincoln Project trying to lure the under-age kids back in https://t.co/tcYNdSeoqE — Jess Turnr 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) February 26, 2021

Is that from John Weaver's private collection? https://t.co/jA0rdvzeHO — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 26, 2021

John Weaver looking at all the kids inside Chuck E Cheese: pic.twitter.com/z8pZyvd2vV — Lost Paladin (@FallenKnight243) February 26, 2021

Are you guys even allowed within 100 yards of a Chuck E Cheese? — Tom 3.Oh! (@Tom_3_point_oh) February 26, 2021

is john weaver even allowed to go near a chuck e cheese? https://t.co/vdXxegADrw — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 26, 2021

You guys aren’t even allowed within 2000 feet of a Chuck E Cheese. https://t.co/HltUr2VY7k — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 26, 2021

I'm not sure a Chuck E. Cheese joke is the best look for a child-grooming pederasty ring. https://t.co/PS9a6BIgjj — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 26, 2021

Your cofounder is a pedophile. Glass houses, guys. https://t.co/00BrwblOZd — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) February 26, 2021

Lol not a good reference for anyone involved with John Weaver to make https://t.co/6N0E1WX7oD — Jolson (@thejolson) February 26, 2021

A Chuck E. Cheese reference might not be the best idea for you guys right now https://t.co/G95xVp7fWE — Daniel Collins (@dcollins324) February 26, 2021

You guys should probably lay off the Chuck E. Cheese references. https://t.co/JGXdRjvg6M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2021

They should just lay off, period.

The obvious line of attack is worn out so I'll just mock them for trying to make "GQP" a thing. Not very fetch! https://t.co/ila3Fsj0sZ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 26, 2021

Just pathetic all around, Lincoln Project.