A lot of die-hard progressives are beside themselves today following President Joe Biden’s approval of an airstrike against Iranian-militia-controlled infrastructure in Syria last night. Donald Trump was the warmonger, not Joe Biden! How could sweet Uncle Joe do something like this?

We didn’t flip Georgia Blue for Biden to air strike Syria. We flipped Georgia Blue for our $2,000 Stimulus Checks. — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 26, 2021

Well, as Iowahawk suggests, it’s entirely possible that sweet Uncle Joe never meant to do something like this at all:

Maybe Biden bombed Syria only because he thought he was still playing Mario Kart — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 26, 2021

That’s … actually a pretty plausible explanation. Think about it.

Live look in at the White House Situation Room pic.twitter.com/TdV2JcqOWT — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 26, 2021

Yep. Makes total sense.

Yep. Totally believable.