Sorry, woke folks. Turns out that you people are just as racist as the rest of us.

At least if you’re white:

This lady scares the hell out of me — wilder (@wilderfortruth) February 24, 2021

She apparently genuinely believes this stuff:

Bet she’s a hoot at parties.

1. She just admitted she’s racist

2. White guilt is cringe

3. She can’t sing pic.twitter.com/etTu3KPghc — Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) February 25, 2021

Just wow. WTF — Jane says (@StevieJai) February 25, 2021

We are all that cat.

I'm not sure what the purpose of defining racism down is, other than making white people feel like they're assuaging guilt by calling out other white people. It certainly doesn't do anything useful for society. https://t.co/QeockcZiY2 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 25, 2021

"You're racist for existing as a white person" is not useful. At all. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 25, 2021

Getting a shirt that says “I’m one of the good ones, I swear!” would be simpler for these folks. — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) February 25, 2021

Self-flagellation should never be a personality but she’s making a go it — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) February 25, 2021

Hope this chick has a good therapist.

Alicyn. Poor thing never had a chance. 😄 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 25, 2021

Hope this chick’s therapist has a good therapist.