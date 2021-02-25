Well, the good news is that band practice is back on at a high school in Wenatchee, Washington. So suck it, COVID19!

The bad news is … that this is what band practice at a high school in Wenatchee, Washington, looks like:

Before you ask, yes. It’s real:

More:

“It is amazing the level of energy in the building, having adults interacting with kids but also the conversations of adults to adults,” said Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson. “You get kids back in the building, you get a lot of smiles even with masks on. You can tell people are happy.”

For Eastmont Principal Lance Noell, it was like walking into a dark room and turning on the light. “Completely rejuvenating. We are recharged. We feel like we’re educators again. It has been spectacular,” Noell said.

Yes, these kids look absolutely thrilled!

What a special time for all the children who dreamed of someday playing the sousaphone in a tiny enclosure! We never thought we’d live to see the day.

We’re actually more concerned with how he’s going to get *out*.

“This is Spinal Tap 2” is gonna be lit, y’all.

He died doing what he loved. Or something.

