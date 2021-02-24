It’s time for Congress to have a serious conversation about “Disinformation and Extremism in the Media.” So that’s exactly what they’re doing today.

And who better to weigh in than a serious journalist like Soledad O’Brien?

The Subcommittee on Communications and Technology of the Committee on Energy and Commerce @EnergyCommerce will hold a hearing "Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media” on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. I will be appearing as a witness. https://t.co/Gh7CkqiyW1 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 22, 2021

She kindly posted her testimony in advance, for your reading pleasure:

We’re really doing this.

Soledad O'Brien? — RBe (@RBPundit) February 24, 2021

The one. The only. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 24, 2021

Gotta love it.

It really is just … *chef’s kiss*.

Soledad definitely knows about misinformation from the media. https://t.co/6W9QgWGh4e — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2021

That makes her an expert witness!

In the list of the media outlets you worked for why did you omit @AlJazeera ?? Are you hiding your role? Here’s the release announcing your agreement https://t.co/2ViDoJ5g3c https://t.co/SfY9IgWfq3 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 24, 2021

Former @AlJazeera special correspondent @soledadobrien is testifying now to a House subcommitte — talking about trust ….despite failing to acknowledge in her testimony her work for a foreign agent https://t.co/w6pQKfPK3V — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 24, 2021

Soledad O'brien: "When News organizations make decisions based on ratings rather than responsible reporting, disinformation flourishes." Also Soledad O'brien: https://t.co/44h0Qoku3F pic.twitter.com/bzk9vKyCtX — Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 24, 2021

Soledad O'brien is among the worst, nastiest, and most hypocritical people in media. https://t.co/U7pg7mLL89 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2021

Like we said: she’s an expert on the subject of media malpractice.

