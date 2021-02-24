It’s time for Congress to have a serious conversation about “Disinformation and Extremism in the Media.” So that’s exactly what they’re doing today.
And who better to weigh in than a serious journalist like Soledad O’Brien?
The Subcommittee on Communications and Technology of the Committee on Energy and Commerce @EnergyCommerce will hold a hearing "Fanning the Flames: Disinformation and Extremism in the Media” on Wednesday at 12:30 pm.
I will be appearing as a witness. https://t.co/Gh7CkqiyW1
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 22, 2021
She kindly posted her testimony in advance, for your reading pleasure:
My testimony: https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 1/7 pic.twitter.com/9MmZM3LWTd
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 2/7 pic.twitter.com/IxdgSmpimn
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 3/7 pic.twitter.com/mOtnBcrXGS
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 4/7 pic.twitter.com/vuBOfqpJLK
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 5/7 pic.twitter.com/6f6lmuiRwC
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 6/7 pic.twitter.com/UXMLEaFyO4
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
https://t.co/8ScvCcWFiA 7/7 pic.twitter.com/Y280J6i3uJ
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2021
We’re really doing this.
Soledad O'Brien?
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 24, 2021
The one. The only.
— Jay (@OneFineJay) February 24, 2021
Gotta love it.
perfect. https://t.co/qua8gkRySf
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 24, 2021
It really is just … *chef’s kiss*.
Soledad definitely knows about misinformation from the media. https://t.co/6W9QgWGh4e
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2021
That makes her an expert witness!
In the list of the media outlets you worked for why did you omit @AlJazeera ?? Are you hiding your role? Here’s the release announcing your agreement https://t.co/2ViDoJ5g3c https://t.co/SfY9IgWfq3
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 24, 2021
Former @AlJazeera special correspondent @soledadobrien is testifying now to a House subcommitte — talking about trust ….despite failing to acknowledge in her testimony her work for a foreign agent https://t.co/w6pQKfPK3V
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 24, 2021
Soledad O'brien: "When News organizations make decisions based on ratings rather than responsible reporting, disinformation flourishes."
Also Soledad O'brien: https://t.co/44h0Qoku3F pic.twitter.com/bzk9vKyCtX
— Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 24, 2021
Soledad O'brien is among the worst, nastiest, and most hypocritical people in media. https://t.co/U7pg7mLL89
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2021
Like we said: she’s an expert on the subject of media malpractice.
***
