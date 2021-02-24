Andrew Cuomo’s not having a great day, what with being accused of forcibly kissing and all-around sexually harassing former staffer Lindsey Boylan. It’s understandable that he’d be annoyed, and that his press team would release a statement registering his annoyance.

Here’s what his press secretary Caitlin Girouard had to say:

Oh. Well, in that case … Andrew Cuomo’s still a dirtball.

Exactly:

Andrew Cuomo’s minions are disputing a claim that Boylan never made to begin with.

Andrew Cuomo is a serial shirker of responsibility and accountability. Why should this be any different?

The fact that Cuomo appears to be the one who’s lying here does nothing to bolster his credibility. But it does bolster Lindsey Boylan’s case that Cuomo’s bad news.

