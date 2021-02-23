MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is very concerned about the right-wing threat to people who have opposed Donald Trump:

This is an under-acknowledged feature of Trump-era right wing politics. Anyone who becomes publicly associated with opposition to his movement faces immediate, serious security concerns. It’s widespread. https://t.co/XgS8D4XA1P — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 22, 2021

We wouldn’t call it “under-acknowledged,” as we’ve heard quite a lot about it over the past several years.

Anyway, it’s absolutely fair to point out that some die-hard Trump supporters and members of the alt-right have gone after Trump critics (remember what the alt-right did to Ben Shapiro?), sometimes in a threatening manner.

What’s not quite as fair, though, is pointing it out when you’re someone like the Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens:

Don’t want to sound melodramatic, but threats are a constant reality of @ProjectLincoln. It’s required security for some. But I don’t know anyone who hasn’t responded with a shrug and kept working. https://t.co/nAuSFZa1Q4 — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) February 22, 2021

Did Stuart Stevens ever know that Stuart Stevens is his hero? That the Lincoln Project is everything the Lincoln Project wishes the Lincoln Project could be?

I've always figured you were the real victim in the whole thing, yeah — MoogMoog38 (@MMoog38) February 22, 2021

There’s an awful lot of wind beneath Stuart’s wings.

You guys can not be serious with a tweet like this. No self awareness.. — Stephanie Busse (@siabusse) February 23, 2021

Does he even get what the hell he tweeted? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2021

No.

But we do.

The irony of this post. — Charge Rick Wilson for Genocide of Iraqis (@DordonJam) February 23, 2021

Where to even begin?

That’s them. So is this:

And this:

Your organization has spent the last several months siccing mobs on anyone who doesn't agree with you and bragging about it on social media. https://t.co/Do3GfUSLii pic.twitter.com/yhQiKu61JT — Lord BT (@back_ttys) February 22, 2021

Also there's the database Stuart threatened people with. pic.twitter.com/FJh2074jAi — Lord BT (@back_ttys) February 22, 2021

Ah, memories.

“threats are a constant reality of @ProjectLincoln” Is that….a confession? https://t.co/wfh1jKTpxO — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 22, 2021

The world’s smallest violin plays for this 🤡, who has called for harassment of attorneys who took on non-frivolous work he found disagreeable and has openly called for business leaders to deny admin and campaign staffers the opportunity to make a living post-Trump campaign. https://t.co/5u68VbyPFG — Chris's Hair (@ChrisWhitesHair) February 23, 2021

lmao Are you serious? The LP account targeted lawyers because they did work that upset you. GTFO. https://t.co/MeK4FcYkVS — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 22, 2021

And how about the people the @ProjectLincoln targeted?

You don't think THEY require security now?

PL is a part of the problem.

Congratulations.#SlowClap https://t.co/DBGm6ELikP pic.twitter.com/MC7IlPdHJv — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 22, 2021

I mean jfc these guys are chutzpah defined — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 22, 2021

Just pure, unadulterated chutzpah.

You knew about John Weaver. https://t.co/O9Rpv07q8u — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 23, 2021

Your interns felt pretty threatened. — Simon Templar Beep/Bop/Boop (@SimonTemplarPV) February 23, 2021

Yes, we know you shrugged when people at Lincoln Project felt threatened. https://t.co/Gwkq0ByCqj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2021

Strikingly similar to how you guys responded when you found out about John Weavers sexual harassment — Brandon (@bmahhi) February 22, 2021

you shrugged and kept working while you knew about weaver https://t.co/NJ9Gc1EZO0 — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 23, 2021

"I don’t know anyone who hasn’t responded with a shrug and kept working". Pretty much describes the collective reaction from @ProjectLincoln when it came to the despicable behavior by @jwgop. https://t.co/fOg39lbMP0 — David Kelly on the Harrowdown Hill (@Harrowdown2018) February 23, 2021

Stuart Stevens – "We are the people who represent Lincoln and decency. Also Stuart Stevens – "We're just gonna tweet through this like nothing happened and hope you stop paying attention to the victims of our long time colleague and founder which we ignored." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2021