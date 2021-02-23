We like to think we’re pretty in-tune with what’s going on, but we must admit that the recent Capitol Bombing escaped our attention.

U.S. Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland can fill you in:

And the second thing he should do is tell us more about the Capitol Bombing.

Trending

We all were.

Something must indeed be done.

Maybe start with a fact-check.

OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bombingCapitol riotsJanuary 6Merrick Garland