We like to think we’re pretty in-tune with what’s going on, but we must admit that the recent Capitol Bombing escaped our attention.

Just heard about the Capitol Bombing. Can anyone tell me what I missed? — Bernie Sanders Mittens 😹 Kitty Kat Kittens (@Kat7600999) February 22, 2021

U.S. Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland can fill you in:

Merrick Garland: "I think the first thing I should do as part of my briefings on the Capitol Bombing are briefings with Director Wray as to where he sees the biggest threat… " pic.twitter.com/bDHgJN6eJy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 22, 2021

And the second thing he should do is tell us more about the Capitol Bombing.

Bombing? — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) February 22, 2021

A bombing?? — Joan Barfield (@jmac188) February 22, 2021

What bombing? — Sunnyside (@Sunnysidebot) February 23, 2021

What capital bombing ? — Lynda Keilty (@lckeilty) February 22, 2021

What bombing? Did I miss something? — Justbob (@BobJustBobOkay) February 23, 2021

There was a capitol bombing???? — BestThingsInLifeAreFree (@wareaglegirl3) February 23, 2021

‘Capitol Bombing?’ When exactly did that happen? — Leslie 🍀 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@RiceyCoops) February 22, 2021

What Capitol bombing? 😳😳 Just how crazy are things getting over there now?? — Jane Holland MD PhD MRCSI (@drjaneholland) February 22, 2021

Who bombed the Capitol?!?!!! — John Davis (@JGuapo14) February 23, 2021

“Capitol bombing”, hmmm? What does Merrick Garland know that we don’t? — Chuck Wanamaker (@CW_Money) February 23, 2021

Apparently there was a Capitol "Bombing" on Jan 6th now too… I guess I missed that one… pic.twitter.com/5GP9XyReq3 — Conservative Daily (@cdalerts) February 23, 2021

Wow, I was today years old when I found out about this supposed bombing https://t.co/x11Vg5kYD2 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2021

We all were.

i'm just over here wondering when they're gonna start clearing

away all of the dead bodies from the Capitol 'Bombing.' Something must be done! — BB VI / Ph.D + (@willisten5) February 22, 2021

Something must indeed be done.

Maybe start with a fact-check.

Bombs being present doesn't mean it was a Capitol Bombing https://t.co/21K6MaG9zt — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 22, 2021

OK, well, if you’re gonna get technical about it …