There’s been a change to the CPAC 2021 lineup:

We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, we regret to inform you that Young Pharaoh will no longer be a featured guest at CPAC. If you’ve never heard of him, well, you’ve been missing out.

This week's CPAC is featuring a speaker named Young Pharaoh. In the past year, he's claimed that: 1) Judaism is a “complete lie”; 2) Jewish people are "thieving"; 3) and “all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews.” https://t.co/km1UFzl1IQ — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 22, 2021

And in case you’re wondering, this is not another Media Matters hit job. Young Pharaoh is, well, genuinely problematic.

@benshapiro “AMEN” IS A STOLEN TERM BY THIEVING #FAKE #JEWS FROM THE #EGYPTIAN DIETY #AMEN MEANING “DARKNESS, SLEEP, & SUBCONSCIOUS..IT IS USED IN PRAYER TODAY AS A RITUAL HYMM SYMBOLIZING THE SLEEPING STATE OF THE MIND THROUGH #MONOTHEISM ..THE HEBREW #LANGUAGE I MADE UP FANTASY https://t.co/WAtU99XNfc — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) January 4, 2021

@benshapiro HEARD YOUR A #JEW, YOU MAN ENOUGH YO TAKE THIS #DEBATE & GET DESTROYED? — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) July 25, 2020

IM GETTING #READY TO EXPOSE #ISRAEL, #WAYFAIR, & MUCH MORE… ALOT OF THE CONTENT TOWARDS THE #JEWS WILL BE POSTED INSIDE OF MY WEBSITE https://t.co/aZkRkojXQ2 BECAUSE THEY BAN PEOPLE WHO EXPOSE THEM FOR #I FILTRATION & #HUMANTRAFFICKING — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) July 12, 2020

How about those weather machines?

UNPOPULAR OPINION: IF THE WEATHER IS DOING SOMETHING IT NORMALLY DOESN’T DO IN A PLACE THAT IT NORMALLY DOESN’T DO IT AT CHANCES ARE IT COULD BE #WEATHERMACHINES — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) February 17, 2021

And from just this afternoon:

$50,000 FOR THE TOP #JEWISH #RABBI WHO CAN PROVE THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM. I OWN MY OWN #DEBATE LEAGUE & INVITE YOU TO DEBATE ME IN FRONT OF THE WORLD.. IN THE MEANTIME SUBSCRIBE TO https://t.co/vdmOXxGPpy & BECOME A #GENIUS TODAY🙏🏾 — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) February 22, 2021

Become a genius today!

Well he seems fun… https://t.co/HdEKTcEp7f — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 22, 2021

Doesn’t he, though?

First they came for Young Pharaoh, and I said nothing, because holy shit look at his tweets this guy is a lunatic. pic.twitter.com/43P0q6pQ7t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 22, 2021

How did this person get invited in the first place? https://t.co/7pOl6U4zh7 — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) February 22, 2021

Seems like a reasonable question to ask.

Anyway, needless to say, Young Pharaoh is pretty upset about getting the welcome mat pulled out from under him:

THIS IS #CENSORSHIP AT ITS BEST! ALL BECAUSE I SAID “I DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM AND AM WILLING TO PLACE $50,000 ON MY SELF TO DEBATE THE TOP #JEWISH RABBI”’ NOW IM NO LONGER INVITED TO @CPAC_TV #RACIST , #DICTATORSHIP , #YOUNGPHARAOH https://t.co/jRhNy3KMXA — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) February 22, 2021

Maybe he can launch PharaohFest or something. Is David Duke free?

Meanwhile:

I would like to speak at CPAC on the topic of selecting speakers for CPAC. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 22, 2021

Now there’s an idea.