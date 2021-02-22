Uh-oh … the walls are closing in!

At least according to NBC News:

This time it’s for real.

Trending

We can feel it in our bones.

No, you can never hear it too many times.

Finally, the president will face the music!

Wait … he isn’t?!

And we thought the media were hung up on Obama. Geez. They’re legitimately addicted to Donald Trump.

Tags: Donald TrumpMSNBCnbc newsPete williamstax returns