CPAC brass has some pretty runny egg on their faces today after finding themselves in the awkward position of having to disinvite guest Young Pharaoh after his history of anti-Semitic and insane tweets were brought to their attention.

A lot of people are dunking on CPAC right now. Including, of course, the fine folks at the Lincoln Project:

How it started v How it’s going pic.twitter.com/UMIEnHYFNQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 22, 2021

We wouldn’t call CPAC disinviting Young Pharaoh an example of “cancel culture,” but forget it. The Lincoln Project is rolling.

We’ll give them this much: they’ve got chutzpah. Because the Lincoln Project would be lucky to have just a history of problematic tweets and not, you know, all the other stuff on top of that.

You guys are still tweeting not hiding in a closet somewhere? https://t.co/hNoHIO0FCp — Mary Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@TheRealMkA20) February 22, 2021

If any group shouldn't be speaking right now, it's The Lincoln Project.. https://t.co/QZRgI9az2g — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 22, 2021

You'd never catch me dead at CPAC (even back when it was more boringly mainstream GOP politics and I lived next door) but maybe the group that just expelled a sex predator who dangled work in front of vulnerable young gay men for blowjobs might want to give this one a miss. https://t.co/YlgMbghvQu — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 22, 2021

Another proud moment for the Lincoln Project.