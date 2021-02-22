CNN Chief Hall Monitor Brian Stelter saw something today that was just beyond parody, you guys.

See, while the confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, was airing on serious news networks like CNN and MSNBC, Fox News’ coverage was focused elsewhere:

CNN: The Most Trusted Name in News About What’s Currently Airing on Fox News.

It doesn’t? Are you sure?

No kidding. Unlike Fox News, CNN is all about professionalism:

Real News, Mr. President!

Sorry, Brian’s too busy watching Fox News.

Anyway, for what it’s worth:

