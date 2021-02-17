CNN’s been running themselves pretty ragged cleaning up Joe Biden and Co.’s messes, but evidently even they have their limit of what they’re willing to put up with.

John Berman attempted to get Kamala Harris’ spokeswoman Symone D. Sanders to answer a straightforward question about reopening schools, and here’s what happened:

CNN calls out Biden official for dodging a question about reopening schools: “I don't understand why it's a hard question to answer." pic.twitter.com/0YLqY35pLu — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 17, 2021

Good point, John.

Did CNN just perform a random act of journalism? https://t.co/Sg7Q82ZCCq — Teri (@TeriChristoph) February 17, 2021

Well, they tried, at least. But Sanders wasn’t having it. She knows where the Biden administration’s bread is buttered.

The easiest answer for the Biden admin is “ask the teacher’s unions what we are allowed to say” https://t.co/aU9RFTedb8 — Mindy (@just_mindy) February 17, 2021

Seriously. They need to just own the fact that they’re beholden to the teachers’ unions.

It's a hard question to answer because it is a choice between quickly opening the schools and doing what the teachers unions want, and the Biden Admin can't outright say what is self-evident, which is that they've sided with unions over school openings. https://t.co/sXGVJwVllg — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2021

Own it, Symone.

It’s hard to answer because they don’t want to answer it. — A guy that knows some stuff … (@justajunkdrawe1) February 17, 2021

And that’s pretty silly, because it’s not as if we don’t all know why they don’t want to answer it.

You know things are bad when @CNN is calling @JoeBiden out. There IS NO MIDDLE GROUND. Either Biden supports the science, or the unions. Pick one. https://t.co/vTc3N8DVtF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 17, 2021

The first words out of @SymoneDSanders mouth…pure GASLIGHTING: "Is it safe for students to go back to school?" That is an absolute yes, for all ages. KIDS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM…and probably are getting sicker at home than they would at school. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 17, 2021

Sanders go on to say teachers should be prioritized for vaccines. Fine…but that is NOT A NECESSITY. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 17, 2021

Symone D. Sanders and the Biden administration are just gonna keep moving those goalposts until they push them right over the cliff’s edge.

