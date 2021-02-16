To say that it’s not looking good right now for the Lincoln Project would be a gross understatement. All hell’s breaking loose over there, and, frankly, it couldn’t be happening to a nicer group of people.

So, to see Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer still defending the group’s legacy — if you can call it that — is absolutely nauseating, albeit not unexpected:

When I voiced my discontent w/recent events,LP leadership was receptive,acknowledged mistakes & took action to right the ship. TLP movement that helped defeat Trump is vital to protect democracy. Now,more than ever,the mission to defeat Trumpism MUST continue.

Count me in. https://t.co/jyyMuUghsu — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) February 16, 2021

For what it’s worth, though, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway is taking a more forceful, far less generous approach to the group’s current situation:

An investigation is necessary. But it has to be thorough, and not a whitewash. And—THE LYING HAS TO STOP. It's clear now that, as early last *MARCH*, the people who were in operational control of the Lincoln Project … https://t.co/StL7uFfXHo — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 16, 2021

* as early as — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 16, 2021

… were told of Weaver's predations. Enough is enough. LP needs to waive the NDAs and come clean. https://t.co/xAWf7Fv9NU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 16, 2021

George Conway cannot just sit idly by and let the Lincoln Project get away with covering up John Weaver’s sexual predation, no sir. He’ll be damned if he’s gonna let himself get caught under the bus he’s throwing the Lincoln Project under!

George Conway was still a Co-Founder of Lincoln Project in March of last year. https://t.co/AXLqMOqXwt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2021

"It's clear now that, as early last *MARCH*, the people who were in operational control of the Lincoln Project…" It would be gracious if you might explain where you were on all this until you left LP yet kept appearing with principals Everyone is guilty as charged except you? pic.twitter.com/ERwT4Kiqt7 — riwoche རི་བོ་ཆེ་ (@riwoche) February 16, 2021

That’s apparently the strategy George is going with at the moment.

One of the founders of LP is always bragging about how he knows stuff, he hears things, he sees things, people constantly tell him things, he has his ear to the ground etc. And yet he wants us to believe he knew nothing about Weaver until January. — Anita (@anitamlre) February 16, 2021

Let’s face it, George:

You knew. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 16, 2021

You absolutely knew.

In any event, we have a feeling there’s gonna be some more self-cannibalization before all this is over.

And we’re here for every minute of it.