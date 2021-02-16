To say that it’s not looking good right now for the Lincoln Project would be a gross understatement. All hell’s breaking loose over there, and, frankly, it couldn’t be happening to a nicer group of people.

So, to see Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer still defending the group’s legacy — if you can call it that — is absolutely nauseating, albeit not unexpected:

For what it’s worth, though, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway is taking a more forceful, far less generous approach to the group’s current situation:

Trending

George Conway cannot just sit idly by and let the Lincoln Project get away with covering up John Weaver’s sexual predation, no sir. He’ll be damned if he’s gonna let himself get caught under the bus he’s throwing the Lincoln Project under!

That’s apparently the strategy George is going with at the moment.

Let’s face it, George:

You absolutely knew.

In any event, we have a feeling there’s gonna be some more self-cannibalization before all this is over.

And we’re here for every minute of it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George Conwayinvestigationjohn weaverLincoln Project