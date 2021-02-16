A second minor has come forward to accuse former Lincoln Project founder John Weaver of sexual harassment:

Second minor accuses Lincoln Project's John Weaver of sexual harassment: New 'victim' comes forward to join boy, 14, and 20 other men who claim anti-Trump PAC's co-founder solicited sex in exchange for career advice https://t.co/S68dcdnpQ1 — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) February 16, 2021

Yes, we WOULD like to know this:

OMG!!! Another minor making credible allegations of sexual harassment by Lincoln Project founder. Imagine how many more there are? RT if you want to know when John Weaver’s co-founders first knew about it and how long they continued their grift afterwards! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2021

The latest from Amanda Becker at 19thenews is that they knew as early as March:

BREAKING: Some @ProjectLincoln founders knew about sexual harassment allegations as early as March https://t.co/Xr5zCBfEX1 via @19thnews — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) February 16, 2021

And Yashar Ali says “it’s clear Weaver attempted to interact with hundreds of young men in this way”:

This isn't directly related to the questions the FBI is asking, but it's clear Weaver attempted to interact with hundreds of young men in this way. Key word: attempted…I have a spreadsheet now of over 100 men who had Weaver slide into their DMs. And that's just me. https://t.co/bqGzgWkwQ1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 16, 2021

The scandal is starting to cost Lincoln Project advisers their cushy consulting gigs, too:

Prime ministerial hopeful @gidonsaar will no longer work with his American advisers who are being accused of covering up a sexual #harassment scandal involving the @ProjectLincoln’s co-founder.#Israel | #Elections https://t.co/pDpTC8RHxb — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 16, 2021

Fred Wellman, executive director of the Super PAC, announced he’s hired the law firm of Paul Hastings to “investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior of John Weaver as part of a comprehensive review of our operations and culture”:

We have been hard at work addressing the issues we face. We're not hiding from them. We are committed to creating a workplace and organization that reflects our nation and our mission. I appreciate the many friends that have reached out to me to offer support. https://t.co/Gp568KASLy — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 16, 2021

They’re also (maybe?) allowing people to speak publically on what went on:

“We are releasing staff and former staff from the confidentiality provisions in their employment agreements to discuss their workplace environment.” So a very narrow release but no general release from NDAs to discuss any & all aspects of the Lincoln Project's various scandals. https://t.co/1L3Y9F5TYP — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 16, 2021

