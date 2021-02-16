A second minor has come forward to accuse former Lincoln Project founder John Weaver of sexual harassment:

Yes, we WOULD like to know this:

The latest from Amanda Becker at 19thenews is that they knew as early as March:

And Yashar Ali says “it’s clear Weaver attempted to interact with hundreds of young men in this way”:

The scandal is starting to cost Lincoln Project advisers their cushy consulting gigs, too:

Fred Wellman, executive director of the Super PAC, announced he’s hired the law firm of Paul Hastings to “investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior of John Weaver as part of a comprehensive review of our operations and culture”:

They’re also (maybe?) allowing people to speak publically on what went on:

Becker is also reporting that lawyers at Paul Hastings were also donors to Lincoln Project which could be a conflict of interest:

