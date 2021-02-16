Huge parts of the country are being blanketed in snow and subzero temperatures. Millions in Texas alone are without power.

And if you ask David Ismay, he’ll tell you that that’s how it’s gotta be if we’re going to defeat climate change:

A climate official said people who heat their homes will need to have their “will” broken in order to combat climate change.https://t.co/UimpEzeT4b — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 15, 2021

From the Washington Examiner on February 7:

“I know one thing that we found in our analysis is that 60% of our emissions come from … residential heating and passenger vehicles,” said David Ismay, Massachusetts, undersecretary for climate change, during a virtual meeting with the Vermont Climate Council. “Let me say that again: 60% of our emissions that need to be reduced come from you, the person on your street, the senior on fixed-income. Right now, there is no bad guy left, at least in Massachusetts, to point the finger at and turn the screws on and now break their will, so they stop emitting. That’s you. We have to break your will.” … “We can’t have no offshore wind, no transmission, no solar, and have clean energy,” he said. “Something has to give. There has to be some mechanism we trust to find a place to site a transmission line.” … “It’s frightening to think an official so high up in the [Massachusetts Gov. Charlie] Baker administration is bragging to an out-of-state group about the economic pain he wants to inflict on the very people who he’s supposed to work for,” Paul Craney, a spokesman MFA, told Commonwealth Magazine. “Remarks like this have no place in state government. Ismay should be dismissed from his position in state government, as he’s clearly demonstrated he does not have the best interests of the residents of Massachusetts at heart.”

Clearly. In fact, one could argue that he doesn’t have anyone’s best interests at heart — other than his own (and green energy companies who can scratch Dems’ backs), of course.

Ismay must be so pleased with how well his comments have aged.

Indeed he did, last Thursday:

In the letter, Ismay apologized for remarks he made at a January Vermont Climate Council meeting. “My inability to clearly communicate during that discussion reflected poorly on the Governor, on you, and on our hardworking staff,” he wrote. “Although my comments were interpreted by some as placing the burden of climate change on hardworking families and vulnerable populations, my intent was the opposite. In the entirety of my remarks, and as I have elsewhere, I was urging caution in order to minimize such impacts out of a sincere concern that overly aggressive emissions targets may have unintended and harmful consequences on those we most need to protect.”

Gotta love the way Ismay blames other people for misinterpreting his remarks. Classic.

Anyway, even though Ismay’s out, he can take comfort in knowing that he still has a purpose for the public:

