Ben Shapiro already listed several of Joe Biden’s agenda items and accomplishments, but he left off a very important one:

Before I took office, I set a big goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days. With the progress we’re making I believe we’ll not only reach that, we’ll break it. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 16, 2021

Wow! Congration, Mr. President! You done it!

I set a goal to wake up before noon and not only did I reach my goal, I broke it by 20 minutes https://t.co/KQOM3VHNJU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 16, 2021

We need to have a discussion about what constitutes a "Big Goal". https://t.co/hbcECEK9TQ — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) February 16, 2021

A “big goal” for Joe Biden is remembering what year it is. What he is describing above is not so much a big goal as it is literally the opposite of a big goal.

This is like claiming a world record in the 100m dash when you only ran 10m. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 16, 2021

"I vowed to do what was being done even before I took office, and I haven't screwed it up yet" https://t.co/zUI0pjvkWt — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 16, 2021

Grats on your attempt to take credit for what was already happening when you got there. https://t.co/AeNb8ClDKp — Dr Ludacrous Hilarious 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏴‍☠️ (@LudicrousHilar1) February 16, 2021

Before you took office, the previous administration was giving 1 million shots/day. Sitting still doing nothing, that progress has continued. Taking credit for nothing is pathetic. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 16, 2021

Your "big goal" was to let Trump's work finish itself? Why didn't we just reelect Trump and let him keep doing things if you were just going to do his things? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 16, 2021

Whoa… slow down there President Silver Alert. Just go put another log on the fire. By the way, your predecessor did that, without even making it a goal. — Ordy Packard's Amish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) February 16, 2021

God bless former president Trump for setting things in motion and God bless these United States. Except you. No one likes people who steal credit. https://t.co/9exWKpT9YG — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 16, 2021

So you looked at the current rate of vaccines being administered, decided on a number that coincided with those rates, and set your goal. Congratulations, a monkey could have done the same thing. https://t.co/Tnpw4nr93p — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) February 16, 2021

Went from Trump’s one million shots per day all the way up to 100 million in 100 days. Incredible. Now you know why they’re teaching your kids that math is racist https://t.co/c6AawldT2r — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 16, 2021

Ha!

They're just going to keep leaning into this narrative even though it was shown to be dumb. https://t.co/zSJtS8jplt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 16, 2021

Hey, as long as it works on the media, it’s worth it.