Ben Shapiro already listed several of Joe Biden’s agenda items and accomplishments, but he left off a very important one:

Wow! Congration, Mr. President! You done it!

A “big goal” for Joe Biden is remembering what year it is. What he is describing above is not so much a big goal as it is literally the opposite of a big goal.

Ha!

Hey, as long as it works on the media, it’s worth it.

