For quite a few years now, some really strange people have decided to showcase their devotion to a particular political figure (or figures) by writing and performing musical odes. They did it for, most notably, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and yes, Donald Trump.

Well, Joe Biden’s in the White House now, and while we have no doubt that there are stirring tributes to him floating around out there, we really need to take some time to focus on this little number about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. While Psaki is not a politician, she’s still an unsung hero in the Biden administration.

Well, unsung until now. Behold:

pic.twitter.com/X31rQOEoth — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) February 14, 2021

Catchy, isn’t it?

I finished it and regret it. I was hoping the end was going be like just kidding. It wasn't…. — T Tribble🇺🇸 (@TTribbleTrooper) February 14, 2021

You’re damn right, it wasn’t.

What did i just watch — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) February 15, 2021

These are not the eyes of a sane person. pic.twitter.com/hyXgjjNGg4 — lick em lures (@mangrovemonk) February 14, 2021

I…can't take…the cringe!!! pic.twitter.com/tV1pi2NW5q — Michael Beacon, President Elect of 7Legions (@7LegionsBeacon) February 15, 2021

Someone took the time to record two minutes worth of this cringeworthy mess. I bet there was more than one take, too. https://t.co/pHA2nWlyUo — Ranty McRantface Beep/Bop/alou/Bop/awhashboo (@RantsOutloud) February 14, 2021

I think that video gave me Ebola. https://t.co/c2FVtU9KtA — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 15, 2021

Worst thing i've watched this year so far and i have no one to blame but myself — DS (@DarkShinigami86) February 14, 2021

I couldn’t make it all the way. — Artificial (@antiartificial) February 14, 2021

Mood after hearing that bullshit pic.twitter.com/lAgsDzPABV — Jordy (@jordy_wugmds) February 14, 2021

We could really use a silver lining right about now … guess this’ll have to do: