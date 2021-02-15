For quite a few years now, some really strange people have decided to showcase their devotion to a particular political figure (or figures) by writing and performing musical odes. They did it for, most notably, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and yes, Donald Trump.

Well, Joe Biden’s in the White House now, and while we have no doubt that there are stirring tributes to him floating around out there, we really need to take some time to focus on this little number about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. While Psaki is not a politician, she’s still an unsung hero in the Biden administration.

Well, unsung until now. Behold:

Catchy, isn’t it?

You’re damn right, it wasn’t.

We could really use a silver lining right about now … guess this’ll have to do:

