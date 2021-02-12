If you’re looking for sympathy for what the Lincoln Project is currently going through, you won’t find it here.

And you won’t find it from Glenn Greenwald, either:

See what he did there?

Let’s hear it for all the Principled Conservatives™ out there!

And of course for all the Guardians of Truth who’ve been singing their praises.

They have no excuse. And they don’t give a damn that they have no excuse, because they’re not interested in fixing what they’ve broken.

Count on it.

Meanwhile, we look forward to Greenwald’s full report.

Well, when he’s right, he’s right.

