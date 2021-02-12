Because the Lincoln Project is on the mother of all hot streaks, Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella recently had a conversation with noted bigot and nutjob — and MSNBC host, natch — Joy Reid.

“The ReidOut” apparently found this quote particularly impressive and brilliant:

As did WaPo opinion columnist and TDS victim Jennifer Rubin, who wants to make sure that the GOP is held accountable for their sins:

Of course she was. OF COURSE SHE WAS.

Hey, man. It’s a living.

