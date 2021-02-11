To be clear, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s attitude toward the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has left quite a bit to be desired. It shouldn’t be very difficult at all to categorically condemn the violence, but Hawley hasn’t really managed to do it.

That said, though, it’s quite an intellectual leap to accuse Hawley of being “the person most responsible” for what happened. And Joe Scarborough’s just the guy to make it:

Well, at least Joe said “other than Donald Trump.”

Unfortunately that doesn’t really make it any less stupid.

Exit reminder:

